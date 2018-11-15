NFL fantasy rankings: Drew Brees, Carson Wentz in a showdown

Quarterback
1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City at LA Rams
2 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia ...Brees is averaging 348 passing yards per game at home this season.
3 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at New Orleans ...This one should be a shoot-out while New Orleans allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
4 Cam Newton, Carolina at Detroit ...Newton has thrown multiple touchdown passes eight games in a row.
5 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Dallas
6 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. Kansas City
7 Deshaun Watson, Houston at Washington
8 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Seattle
9 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Green Bay ...Wilson should be safe for a solid game against a Green Bay defense allowing 30.5 points per game on the road.
10 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Denver
11 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee ...Luck should remain a solid start though no team allows fewer points per game than Tennessee (16.8).
12 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Atlanta ...Prescott has had multiple touchdowns (either rushing or throwing) in four straight games and he should continue that this week against an Atlanta defense that allows the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
13 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. Minnesota
14 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Indianapolis
15 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay at NY Giants
16 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at Chicago ...At Chicago is a tough draw for Cousins this week -- Chicago has allowed 13.7 points per week over its past three game (lowest in the NFL).
17 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Carolina
18 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
19 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay
20 Case Keenum, Denver at LA Chargers
21 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
22 Josh Rosen, Arizona vs. Oakland
23 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Baltimore
24 Alex Smith, Washington vs. Houston
25 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati ...Jackson will likely start if Joe Flacco (hip) is unable to go.
26 Derek Carr, Oakland at Arizona ...The Oakland offense is a mess and Carr comes off back-to-back zero-touchdown performances while Arizona allows the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Arizona.
27 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati ...Flacco (hip) will need to be monitored.
Running Back
1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. Kansas City
2 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay
3 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
4 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Detroit ...McCaffrey comes into Week 11 with multiple touchdowns in three straight games.
5 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Atlanta ...Elliott should be a safe option to keep the good times going this week off his first multi-touchdown game of the season last week and against a defense that allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
6 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at LA Rams
7 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Denver
8 David Johnson, Arizona vs. Oakland ...New Cardinals’ head coach Byron Leftwich looks to have found a way to better utilize Johnson who was the No. 1 fantasy running back last week and now gets an Oakland defense allowing 141 rushing yards per game (3rd-most).
9 James Conner, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville ...Conner (concussion) will need to be monitored but he should be good to go.
10 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at Seattle ...Jones showed his upside last week with a career-best 172 total yards and he leads the NFL in rushing yards per attempt among running backs at 6.8 yards per attempt (among backs with at least 50 attempts).
11 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at Indianapolis
12 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
13 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Baltimore
14 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Dallas
15 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at Chicago
16 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at LA Chargers
17 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit vs. Carolina
18 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Minnesota
19 Doug Martin, Oakland at Arizona
20 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
21 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
22 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati ...Collins should be in-store for a solid game this week against a Cincinnati defense allowing 141.2 rushing yards per game (2nd-most).
23 Lamar Miller, Houston at Washington
24 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Carolina
25 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Indianapolis ...Henry has become more of a useable fantasy asset of late with an improving Tennessee offense -- Henry has scored in three straight games.
26 Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Houston
27 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Minnesota ...Howard is tough to trust -- he had four touchdowns from Weeks 7-9 though busted with just 32 yards last week and this week he goes against a Minnesota defense allowing just 88.9 rushing yards per game (3rd-fewest).
28 Jalen Richard, Oakland at Arizona
29 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay at NY Giants
30 Josh Adams, Philadelphia at New Orleans ...Adams has looked like he holds the potential to be a workhorse back of late averaging 6.3 yards per carry over the past three weeks -- Eagles’ head coach Doug Pederson said Adams will be a candidate for more touches going forward.
31 Chris Carson, Seattle vs. Green Bay ...Carson (hip) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return this week and start in Week 11.
32 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
33 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Denver
34 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Chicago
35 Ito Smith, Atlanta vs. Dallas
36 Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay at NY Giants ...Rodgers gets a bump in this week’s rankings off an 8-catch game for 102 yards.
37 Mike Davis, Seattle vs. Green Bay
38 Rashaad Penny, Seattle vs. Green Bay ...Penny exploded for 108 rushing yards on just 12 carries last week -- look for Seattle to likely increase his workload.
39 Devontae Booker, Denver at LA Chargers
40 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
41 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
42 Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia at New Orleans
43 Royce Freeman, Denver at LA Chargers ...Freeman (ankle) will need to be monitored though he is expected to return this week.
44 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Baltimore
45 Corey Clement, Philadelphia at New Orleans
46 Spencer Ware, Kansas City at LA Rams
47 Alfred Blue, Houston at Washington
48 Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
49 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at Seattle
50 Kapri Bibbs, Washington vs. Houston
Wide Receiver
1 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
2 Odell Beckham, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay
3 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at LA Rams
4 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Washington
5 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Seattle
Jones, Atlanta vs. Dallas
7 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Chicago
8 Robert Woods, LA Rams vs. Kansas City
9 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
10 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams vs. Kansas City
11 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at NY Giants
12 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Denver
13 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
14 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
15 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Indianapolis ...Davis looks to be slowly turning into a No. 1 wide receiver option -- off a 7-catch, 125-yard week, Davis is on pace for 80 catches and 1,133 yards over his past six games.
16 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at LA Chargers
17 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at New Orleans ...Jeffery should be a good candidate for a strong game in a likely shoot-out while no team allows more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than New Orleans.
18 Amari Cooper, Dallas at Atlanta ...Dallas traded a 1st round pick for Cooper had have quickly utilized him as a lead receiver (Cooper led the team in targets in both games as a Cowboy).
19 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Oakland ...Fitzgerald has warmed up of late, averaging six receptions and 64 yards per game over his past three games with two touchdowns.
20 Demaryius Thomas, Houston at Washington
21 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Carolina
22 Allen Robinson, Chicago vs. Minnesota
23 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati at Baltimore
24 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Chicago
25 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Green Bay
26 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta vs. Dallas
27 John Brown, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
28 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay at Seattle ...Valdes-Scantling should again have a prominent role with Randall Cobb (hamstring) ruled out.
29 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay
30 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Carolina ...Jones (knee/bone bruise) will need to be monitored.
31 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Green Bay
32 Courtland Sutton, Denver at LA Chargers
33 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at New Orleans
34 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Denver
35 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
36 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City at LA Rams ...Watkins (foot) will need to be monitored.
37 D.J. Moore, Carolina at Detroit
38 Keke Coutee, Houston at Washington ...Coutee (hamstring) will need to be monitored.
39 Devin Funchess, Carolina at Detroit
40 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at NY Giants
41 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams vs. Kansas City ...Reynolds is set to join the Rams’ starting lineup with Cooper Kupp (ACL) lost for the season.
42 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay at NY Giants
43 Anthony Miller, Chicago vs. Minnesota
44 Golden Tate, Philadelphia at New Orleans
45 TreQuan Smith, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia...Smith failed to have a reception last week but he still is a full-time starter on a potent offense while Philadelphia allows the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
46 Christian Kirk, Arizona vs. Oakland
47 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Dallas
48 Willie Snead, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
49 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
50 Maurice Harris, Washington vs. Houston
51 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
52 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. Houston
53 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at NY Giants
54 Curtis Samuel, Carolina at Detroit
55 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Atlanta
56 Michael Gallup, Dallas at Atlanta
57 David Moore, Seattle vs. Green Bay
58 Brandon LaFell, Oakland at Arizona
59 John Ross, Cincinnati at Baltimore
60 Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia at New Orleans
61 Dontrelle Inman, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
62 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago vs. Minnesota
63 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. Denver
64 Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee at Indianapolis
65 Seth Roberts, Oakland at Arizona
66 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota at Chicago
67 D.J. Chark, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
68 Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City at LA Rams
69 Chris Moore, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
70 Taywan Taylor, Tennessee at Indianapolis ...Taylor (foot) will need to be monitored.
71 Allen Hurns, Dallas at Atlanta
72 Cameron Batson, Tennessee at Indianapolis
73 Chris Conley, Kansas City at LA Rams
74 Ryan Switzer, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
75 Cody Core, Cincinnati at Baltimore
Tight End
1 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at New Orleans ...Ertz has the most receptions (75) for a tight end through nine games in NFL history.
2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at LA Rams
3 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Dallas
4 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay ...Engram is a solid play this week and he’s due for a big performance while Tampa allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
5 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at NY Giants
6 Greg Olsen, Carolina at Detroit
7 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
8 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay at Seattle ...Graham (knee) will need to be monitored though he should be good to go and Graham is an attractive candidate as he returns to Seattle after three seasons as a Seahawk.
9 Trey Burton, Chicago vs. Minnesota
10 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
11 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
12 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Chicago
13 Jared Cook, Oakland at Arizona
14 Jeff Heuerman, Denver at LA Chargers
15 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Houston
17 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee at Indianapolis ...Smith has finally come on replacing Delanie Walker, totaling 75 yards with two touchdowns in his past two games.
18 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati at Baltimore
19 Ben Watson, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
20 Gerald Everett, LA Rams vs. Kansas City
21 Jordan Thomas, Houston at Washington
22 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams vs. Kansas City
23 Nick Vannett, Seattle vs. Green Bay
24 Michael Roberts, Detroit vs. Carolina
25 James O’Shaughnessy , Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
26 Geoff Swaim, Dallas at Atlanta
27 Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
28 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia at New Orleans
29 Ed Dickson, Seattle vs. Green Bay
30 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at NY Giants
Kicker
1 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
2 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams vs. Kansas City
3 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
4 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at LA Rams
5 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Indianapolis
6 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
7 Graham Gano, Carolina at Detroit
8 Giorgio Tavecchio, Atlanta vs. Dallas
9 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Washington
10 Mike Badgley, LA Chargers vs. Denver
11 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Carolina
12 Brett Maher, Dallas at Atlanta
13 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at New Orleans
14 Dan Bailey, Minnesota at Chicago
15 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay
16 Cody Parkey, Chicago vs. Minnesota
17 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
18 Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Houston
19 Brandon McManus, Denver at LA Chargers
20 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Seattle
21 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle vs. Green Bay
22 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Oakland
23 Cairo Santos, Tampa Bay at NY Giants ...Chandler Catanzaro has been released and Santos has been signed to be the Buccaneer’s new kicker.
24 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
25 Daniel Carlson, Oakland at Arizona
26 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Baltimore
Defense
1 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati
2 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Oakland
3 Carolina DT, Carolina at Detroit
4 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Minnesota
5 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville
6 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Chicago
7 Houston DT, Houston at Washington
8 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Dallas
9 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh
Giants vs. Tampa Bay
11 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee
12 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Denver
13 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Seattle
14 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Baltimore
15 Oakland DT, Oakland at Arizona
16 Washington DT, Washington vs. Houston
17 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Indianapolis
18 Denver DT, Denver at LA Chargers
19 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Green Bay
20 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Carolina
21 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
22 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. Kansas City
23 Dallas DT, Dallas at Atlanta
24 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at NY Giants
25 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at New Orleans
