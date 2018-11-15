The Panthers’ Cam Newton (1) and Christian McCaffrey (22) are good bets for fantasy owners this weekend.
Football

NFL fantasy rankings: Drew Brees, Carson Wentz in a showdown

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

November 15, 2018 05:12 PM

Quarterback

1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City at LA Rams

2 Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia ...Brees is averaging 348 passing yards per game at home this season.

3 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at New Orleans ...This one should be a shoot-out while New Orleans allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

4 Cam Newton, Carolina at Detroit ...Newton has thrown multiple touchdown passes eight games in a row.

5 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Dallas

6 Jared Goff, LA Rams vs. Kansas City

7 Deshaun Watson, Houston at Washington

8 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Seattle

9 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Green Bay ...Wilson should be safe for a solid game against a Green Bay defense allowing 30.5 points per game on the road.

10 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers vs. Denver

11 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee ...Luck should remain a solid start though no team allows fewer points per game than Tennessee (16.8).

12 Dak Prescott, Dallas at Atlanta ...Prescott has had multiple touchdowns (either rushing or throwing) in four straight games and he should continue that this week against an Atlanta defense that allows the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

13 Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago vs. Minnesota

14 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee at Indianapolis

15 Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay at NY Giants

16 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at Chicago ...At Chicago is a tough draw for Cousins this week -- Chicago has allowed 13.7 points per week over its past three game (lowest in the NFL).

17 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Carolina

18 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

19 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay

20 Case Keenum, Denver at LA Chargers

21 Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

22 Josh Rosen, Arizona vs. Oakland

23 Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Baltimore

24 Alex Smith, Washington vs. Houston

25 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati ...Jackson will likely start if Joe Flacco (hip) is unable to go.

26 Derek Carr, Oakland at Arizona ...The Oakland offense is a mess and Carr comes off back-to-back zero-touchdown performances while Arizona allows the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks than Arizona.

27 Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati ...Flacco (hip) will need to be monitored.

Running Back

1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams vs. Kansas City

2 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay

3 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

4 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Detroit ...McCaffrey comes into Week 11 with multiple touchdowns in three straight games.

5 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at Atlanta ...Elliott should be a safe option to keep the good times going this week off his first multi-touchdown game of the season last week and against a defense that allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

6 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at LA Rams

7 Melvin Gordon, LA Chargers vs. Denver

8 David Johnson, Arizona vs. Oakland ...New Cardinals’ head coach Byron Leftwich looks to have found a way to better utilize Johnson who was the No. 1 fantasy running back last week and now gets an Oakland defense allowing 141 rushing yards per game (3rd-most).

9 James Conner, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville ...Conner (concussion) will need to be monitored but he should be good to go.

10 Aaron Jones, Green Bay at Seattle ...Jones showed his upside last week with a career-best 172 total yards and he leads the NFL in rushing yards per attempt among running backs at 6.8 yards per attempt (among backs with at least 50 attempts).

11 Dion Lewis, Tennessee at Indianapolis

12 Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

13 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati at Baltimore

14 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Dallas

15 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at Chicago

16 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at LA Chargers

17 Kerryon Johnson, Detroit vs. Carolina

18 Tarik Cohen, Chicago vs. Minnesota

19 Doug Martin, Oakland at Arizona

20 Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

21 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

22 Alex Collins, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati ...Collins should be in-store for a solid game this week against a Cincinnati defense allowing 141.2 rushing yards per game (2nd-most).

23 Lamar Miller, Houston at Washington

24 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Carolina

25 Derrick Henry, Tennessee at Indianapolis ...Henry has become more of a useable fantasy asset of late with an improving Tennessee offense -- Henry has scored in three straight games.

26 Adrian Peterson, Washington vs. Houston

27 Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Minnesota ...Howard is tough to trust -- he had four touchdowns from Weeks 7-9 though busted with just 32 yards last week and this week he goes against a Minnesota defense allowing just 88.9 rushing yards per game (3rd-fewest).

28 Jalen Richard, Oakland at Arizona

29 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay at NY Giants

30 Josh Adams, Philadelphia at New Orleans ...Adams has looked like he holds the potential to be a workhorse back of late averaging 6.3 yards per carry over the past three weeks -- Eagles’ head coach Doug Pederson said Adams will be a candidate for more touches going forward.

31 Chris Carson, Seattle vs. Green Bay ...Carson (hip) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return this week and start in Week 11.

32 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

33 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers vs. Denver

34 Latavius Murray, Minnesota at Chicago

35 Ito Smith, Atlanta vs. Dallas

36 Jacquizz Rodgers, Tampa Bay at NY Giants ...Rodgers gets a bump in this week’s rankings off an 8-catch game for 102 yards.

37 Mike Davis, Seattle vs. Green Bay

38 Rashaad Penny, Seattle vs. Green Bay ...Penny exploded for 108 rushing yards on just 12 carries last week -- look for Seattle to likely increase his workload.

39 Devontae Booker, Denver at LA Chargers

40 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

41 Javorius Allen, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

42 Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia at New Orleans

43 Royce Freeman, Denver at LA Chargers ...Freeman (ankle) will need to be monitored though he is expected to return this week.

44 Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Baltimore

45 Corey Clement, Philadelphia at New Orleans

46 Spencer Ware, Kansas City at LA Rams

47 Alfred Blue, Houston at Washington

48 Jaylen Samuels, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

49 Jamaal Williams, Green Bay at Seattle

50 Kapri Bibbs, Washington vs. Houston

Wide Receiver

1 Michael Thomas, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

2 Odell Beckham, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay

3 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at LA Rams

4 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Washington

5 Davante Adams, Green Bay at Seattle

Jones, Atlanta vs. Dallas

7 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at Chicago

8 Robert Woods, LA Rams vs. Kansas City

9 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

10 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams vs. Kansas City

11 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at NY Giants

12 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers vs. Denver

13 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

14 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

15 Corey Davis, Tennessee at Indianapolis ...Davis looks to be slowly turning into a No. 1 wide receiver option -- off a 7-catch, 125-yard week, Davis is on pace for 80 catches and 1,133 yards over his past six games.

16 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at LA Chargers

17 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia at New Orleans ...Jeffery should be a good candidate for a strong game in a likely shoot-out while no team allows more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than New Orleans.

18 Amari Cooper, Dallas at Atlanta ...Dallas traded a 1st round pick for Cooper had have quickly utilized him as a lead receiver (Cooper led the team in targets in both games as a Cowboy).

19 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Oakland ...Fitzgerald has warmed up of late, averaging six receptions and 64 yards per game over his past three games with two touchdowns.

20 Demaryius Thomas, Houston at Washington

21 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. Carolina

22 Allen Robinson, Chicago vs. Minnesota

23 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati at Baltimore

24 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Chicago

25 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Green Bay

26 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta vs. Dallas

27 John Brown, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

28 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay at Seattle ...Valdes-Scantling should again have a prominent role with Randall Cobb (hamstring) ruled out.

29 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay

30 Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Carolina ...Jones (knee/bone bruise) will need to be monitored.

31 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Green Bay

32 Courtland Sutton, Denver at LA Chargers

33 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia at New Orleans

34 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers vs. Denver

35 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

36 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City at LA Rams ...Watkins (foot) will need to be monitored.

37 D.J. Moore, Carolina at Detroit

38 Keke Coutee, Houston at Washington ...Coutee (hamstring) will need to be monitored.

39 Devin Funchess, Carolina at Detroit

40 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay at NY Giants

41 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams vs. Kansas City ...Reynolds is set to join the Rams’ starting lineup with Cooper Kupp (ACL) lost for the season.

42 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay at NY Giants

43 Anthony Miller, Chicago vs. Minnesota

44 Golden Tate, Philadelphia at New Orleans

45 TreQuan Smith, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia...Smith failed to have a reception last week but he still is a full-time starter on a potent offense while Philadelphia allows the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

46 Christian Kirk, Arizona vs. Oakland

47 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Dallas

48 Willie Snead, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

49 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

50 Maurice Harris, Washington vs. Houston

51 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

52 Josh Doctson, Washington vs. Houston

53 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay at NY Giants

54 Curtis Samuel, Carolina at Detroit

55 Cole Beasley, Dallas at Atlanta

56 Michael Gallup, Dallas at Atlanta

57 David Moore, Seattle vs. Green Bay

58 Brandon LaFell, Oakland at Arizona

59 John Ross, Cincinnati at Baltimore

60 Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia at New Orleans

61 Dontrelle Inman, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

62 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago vs. Minnesota

63 Mike Williams, LA Chargers vs. Denver

64 Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee at Indianapolis

65 Seth Roberts, Oakland at Arizona

66 Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota at Chicago

67 D.J. Chark, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

68 Demarcus Robinson, Kansas City at LA Rams

69 Chris Moore, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

70 Taywan Taylor, Tennessee at Indianapolis ...Taylor (foot) will need to be monitored.

71 Allen Hurns, Dallas at Atlanta

72 Cameron Batson, Tennessee at Indianapolis

73 Chris Conley, Kansas City at LA Rams

74 Ryan Switzer, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

75 Cody Core, Cincinnati at Baltimore

Tight End

1 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at New Orleans ...Ertz has the most receptions (75) for a tight end through nine games in NFL history.

2 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at LA Rams

3 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Dallas

4 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay ...Engram is a solid play this week and he’s due for a big performance while Tampa allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

5 O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay at NY Giants

6 Greg Olsen, Carolina at Detroit

7 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

8 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay at Seattle ...Graham (knee) will need to be monitored though he should be good to go and Graham is an attractive candidate as he returns to Seattle after three seasons as a Seahawk.

9 Trey Burton, Chicago vs. Minnesota

10 Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

11 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

12 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at Chicago

13 Jared Cook, Oakland at Arizona

14 Jeff Heuerman, Denver at LA Chargers

15 Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Houston

. Oakland

17 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee at Indianapolis ...Smith has finally come on replacing Delanie Walker, totaling 75 yards with two touchdowns in his past two games.

18 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati at Baltimore

19 Ben Watson, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

20 Gerald Everett, LA Rams vs. Kansas City

21 Jordan Thomas, Houston at Washington

22 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams vs. Kansas City

23 Nick Vannett, Seattle vs. Green Bay

24 Michael Roberts, Detroit vs. Carolina

25 James O’Shaughnessy , Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

26 Geoff Swaim, Dallas at Atlanta

27 Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

28 Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia at New Orleans

29 Ed Dickson, Seattle vs. Green Bay

30 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at NY Giants

Kicker

1 Wil Lutz, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

2 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams vs. Kansas City

3 Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

4 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at LA Rams

5 Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Indianapolis

6 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

7 Graham Gano, Carolina at Detroit

8 Giorgio Tavecchio, Atlanta vs. Dallas

9 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston at Washington

10 Mike Badgley, LA Chargers vs. Denver

11 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Carolina

12 Brett Maher, Dallas at Atlanta

13 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia at New Orleans

14 Dan Bailey, Minnesota at Chicago

15 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Tampa Bay

16 Cody Parkey, Chicago vs. Minnesota

17 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

18 Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Houston

19 Brandon McManus, Denver at LA Chargers

20 Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Seattle

21 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle vs. Green Bay

22 Phil Dawson, Arizona vs. Oakland

23 Cairo Santos, Tampa Bay at NY Giants ...Chandler Catanzaro has been released and Santos has been signed to be the Buccaneer’s new kicker.

24 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

25 Daniel Carlson, Oakland at Arizona

26 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati at Baltimore

Defense

1 Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Cincinnati

2 Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Oakland

3 Carolina DT, Carolina at Detroit

4 Chicago DT, Chicago vs. Minnesota

5 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville

6 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Chicago

7 Houston DT, Houston at Washington

8 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Dallas

9 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Pittsburgh

Giants vs. Tampa Bay

11 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Tennessee

12 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers vs. Denver

13 Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Seattle

14 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Baltimore

15 Oakland DT, Oakland at Arizona

16 Washington DT, Washington vs. Houston

17 Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Indianapolis

18 Denver DT, Denver at LA Chargers

19 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Green Bay

20 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Carolina

21 New Orleans DT, New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

22 LA Rams DT, LA Rams vs. Kansas City

23 Dallas DT, Dallas at Atlanta

24 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay at NY Giants

25 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at New Orleans

City at LA Rams



Alan Satterlee is in his sixth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW



