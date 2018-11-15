Have Saints, Eagles players on your fantasy team? Play ‘em!

It’s going to be simple fantasy advice in this one — play them if you got them! Everyone will want to get essentially all their Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams core players into lineups. The over/under for this game opened at 64 points which makes it just the third game this century with an over/under above 60 and it’s the highest point target since 1986. The Chiefs are No. 2 in scoring this season at 35.3 points per game while the Rams are No. 3 at 33.5 points per game.
Start with confidence all the usual Chief and Ram superstars. Additionally, Josh Reynolds (LA Rams) is worth a start as he will join the Rams’ starting lineup with Cooper Kupp (ACL) lost for the season. Likewise, tight end Gerald Everett (LA Rams) is a candidate for more targets with the injury to Kupp.
Other Play ‘Em
In addition to the Chiefs-Rams’ game, the Eagles-Saints game will also likely be high scoring. Look for big numbers from Carson Wentz (Philadelphia) against a New Orleans defense allowing the secnd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
Carolina is off a tough loss and could look to take things out against a Lions’ team reeling off three straight losses. Cam Newton (Carolina) has thrown multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games while his 68.5 percent completion percentage is easily a career-best.
Dak Prescott (Dallas) has had multiple touchdowns (either rushing or throwing) in four straight games and he should continue that this week against an Atlanta defense allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
New Cardinals coach Byron Leftwich looks to have found a way to better utilize David Johnson, who was the No. 1 fantasy running back last week and now gets an Oakland defense allowing 141 rushing yards per game (third-most).
Alex Collins (Baltimore) should be in-store for a solid game this week against a Cincinnati defense allowing 141.2 rushing yards per game (second-most).
Derrick Henry (Tennessee) has become more of a useable fantasy asset of late with an improving Tennessee offense (the Titans have averaged 27 points per game over their past three games versus 14.5 in their first six). Henry has scored in three straight games.
Prior to the Texans’ Week 10 bye, Lamar Miller (Houston) struggled at Denver but he had back-to-back games in the two games prior and Miller should be able to post solid numbers this week with fresh legs coming out of the bye.
Corey Davis (Tennessee) looks to be slowly turning into a No. 1 wide receiver option -- off a seven-catch, 125-yard week, Davis is on pace for 80 catches and 1,133 yards over his past six games.
Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia) should be a good candidate for a strong game against the Saints while no team allows more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than New Orleans.
Anthony Miller (Chicago) has seen his snap-count grow and with it a significant increase in fantasy production of late. Miller comes into Week 11 off a career-best 122 yards and he’s been the No. 11 fantasy wide receiver over the past three weeks.
He’s a deeper sleeper and Tre’Quan Smith (New Orleans) failed to have a reception last week but he still is a full-time starter on a potent offense while Philadelphia allows the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
Evan Engram (NY Giants) is a solid play this week and he’s due for a big performance while Tampa allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Sit ‘Em
At Chicago is a tough draw for Kirk Cousins (Minnesota) this week -- Chicago has allowed 13.7 points per week over its past three game (lowest in the NFL).
Jordan Howard (Chicago) is tough to trust -- he had four touchdowns from Weeks 7-9 though busted with just 32 yards last week, while this week Howard goes against a Minnesota defense allowing just 88.9 rushing yards per game (third-fewest).
John Ross (Cincinnati) chipped in with a touchdown last week but he totaled just two receptions. Expectations should be low against a Ravens defense allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this year.
