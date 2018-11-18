Scott Says: Panthers’ loss to Lions wasn’t as bad as Pittsburgh, but it was bad enough

Former Carolina Panthers coach John Fox wasn’t very quotable, but he did have a couple of truisms that bear repeating occasionally.
One was that any football team, no matter how strong, was always “two games from disaster” — in other words, two straight losses and the fan base starts seething once again and things began to fall apart.
By that token — and no, I’m not equating football losses to real disasters like the California wildfires — the Panthers have now immersed themselves in their own personal cataclysm after Sunday’s 20-19 loss to Detroit.
In a decision that will be debated the rest of the season, Carolina went for two points after scoring a touchdown to cut Detroit’s lead to 20-19 with 1:07 to go. Cam Newton had all day to throw on the play and Jarius Wright eventually broke open, but Newton misfired badly.
The call was made partly because Carolina kicker Graham Gano had misfired on both the previous extra point and a 34-yard field goal earlier in the game. After that errant two-point try, Detroit then recovered Gano’s onsides kick and ran out the clock.
Detroit (4-6) entered the game on a three-game losing streak and just isn’t very good. But Carolina was even worse, losing its second straight game and falling to 6-4 overall this season and 1-4 on the road.
The Panthers deserved to lose this one for a multitude of reasons. Wide receiver Devin Funchess had one of the worst games I’ve ever seen a wideout have and was dropping a pass every 10 minutes.
Gano had his two misses. Newton held the ball too long in the pocket several times, threw into double coverage on an interception and then, most crucially, missed Wright on the two-point conversion. The Panthers’ special teams were outplayed all afternoon.
It wasn’t nearly as bad as Carolina’s dumpster-fire performance at Pittsburgh, but it was bad enough.
▪ Newton hobbled off the field in the third quarter due to a leg injury. Trainers checked out his left knee on the sidelines. He came back into the game, however, after Taylor Heinicke threw a single pass. Funchess treated Heinicke much like he treated Newton most of the afternoon, getting his hands on Heinicke’s pass and dropping it.
▪ When Gano missed that 34-yard field goal in the third quarter, he broke a streak of 28 consecutive made field goals. That streak had been the longest in the NFL, dated back to last season and included his 63-yarder to beat the New York Giants in October. Then Gano inexplicably hooked an extra point in the fourth quarter, which meant Carolina was tied 13-all with Detroit instead of ahead, 14-13, following Newton’s touchdown pass to Curtis Samuel.
▪ Since this game was in Detroit, no surprise that one of the pregame songs on the Lions’ playlist was “Rock and Roll Never Forgets” from Detroit icon Bob Seger.
▪ A field goal of 50-plus yards in the NFL used to be cause for celebration. Now it is humdrum. Detroit’s Matt Prater made a 54-yarder in this one. Of course, then you had Gano -- who’s still perfect from 50-plus this year, for whatever that’s worth.
