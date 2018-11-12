Panthers’ roster move solidifies Christian McCaffrey’s feature role in offense

The Carolina Panthers waived running back CJ Anderson on Monday afternoon, which further solidified second-year running back Christian McCaffrey as the lead back.
The Panthers then signed former Appalachian State running back Travaris Cadet to a one-year deal, a league source told the Observer on Monday afternoon. The team announced the signing on Monday evening.
Cadet is a pass-catching back who spent five of his eight NFL seasons with New Orleans.
Anderson signed a one-year deal with the Panthers in the spring after a 1,000-yard rushing season with the Denver Broncos.
But he had just 24 carries in nine games this season. McCaffrey, on the other hand, has played 96.35 percent of the team’s offensive snaps so far this season and has 579 rushing yards and 439 receiving yards. McCaffrey has also scored seven of the team’s past 13 touchdowns.
“When we signed CJ in the spring, he saw a bigger role than he has had,” general manager Marty Hurney said in the team’s announcement. “And at the same time, so did we.
“But Christian has taken so much of the offense and so much of the plays, we just made the best decision that this was the best thing for all parties involved.”
In new coordinator Norv Turner’s offense, McCaffrey not only has taken over the majority of carries a year after splitting snaps with veteran downhill runner Jonathan Stewart, he also has become his own complementary back.
He leads the team in receiving targets with 63. In fact, McCaffrey not only has taken 84 percent of snaps by a running back this season, but also leads all receivers with 85.7 percent of his targets completed as catches.
Running back Cameron Artis-Payne, drafted by the Panthers out of Auburn in the fifth round in 2015, is now the sole backup to McCaffrey.
Anderson is now free to sign with a team where he might be able to be a larger contributor.
“No love lost,” Anderson tweeted on Monday afternoon after the news broke. “Thank you Carolina. Grind time.”
