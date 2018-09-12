Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams (60) is consoled by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) as he is prepared to be carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Williams was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday morning.
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams (60) is consoled by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) as he is prepared to be carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Williams was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday morning. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Daryl Williams (60) is consoled by Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) as he is prepared to be carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. Williams was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday morning. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Football

Panthers place Daryl Williams on injured reserve, sign a veteran offensive tackle

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

September 12, 2018 12:07 PM

The Carolina Panthers are down another starting tackle for a substantial amount of time.

Daryl Williams, Carolina’s starting right tackle, was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday after injuring his knee in Sunday’s 16-8 victory over Dallas. He will have surgery to repair the damage.

Williams, 26, will have to miss eight games before he is eligible to return, but the Panthers hope to bring him back.

He tore his right MCL and dislocated his patella in the first week of training camp. He did not have surgery, electing to rehabilitate his knee.

Read More

Carolina’s starting left tackle, Matt Kalil, was placed on injured reserve the week before Carolina’s season opener.

The Panthers are allowed to bring two players back from injured reserve, in accordance with league rules.

The team signed veteran tackle Chris Clark, 32, on Tuesday morning. Clark, formerly of the Texans and Broncos, has played in 106 games with 53 starts.

This story will be updated.

Carolina Panthers ' Luke Kuechly, Ryan Kalil, and Devin Funchessm talk about injuries in football and how the team with manage going forward.

By

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071; @jourdanrodrigue

  Comments  