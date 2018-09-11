Panthers lose 2 key starters to injury. Source: 1 ‘likely’ to go on injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers will be missing two key starters for an indefinite amount of time, the team confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.
Tight end Greg Olsen re-fractured his foot in the second quarter of Sunday’s 16-8 win against Dallas. He will not have surgery.
Starting right tackle Daryl Williams injured his right knee after a Cowboys player rolled up against it in the second half.
Both players left the game and did not return.
According to a league source, Williams will “likely” be placed on injured reserve. He could be one of two league-allotted players placed on injured reserve who may return after an 8-game period. Starting left tackle Matt Kalil was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury a week before Carolina’s home opener.
The Panthers hope that Olsen, 33, will be able to return late in the season and they hope to avoid putting him on injured reserve.
Olsen suffered a fracture in his right foot last season and missed nine games, including an 8-game stint on injured reserve. It was his first significant time out in his 10-year career.
In 2016, he became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
Williams was in his first live action since tearing his MCL and dislocating his patella in the same knee during the first week of training camp. He did not have surgery after the injury, instead rehabilitating his knee through the preseason. He started at right tackle on Sunday.
The most recent injury was not related to the MCL tear and patella dislocation, a league source told the Observer on Monday. Williams had an MRI on Monday morning and then sought a second opinion, but ultimately decided on surgery.
Williams, 26, is in a contract year.
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071; @jourdanrodrigue
