Live updates: Carolina Panthers roster moves as they move from 90 players to 53

The Carolina Panthers announced their first wave of cuts on Friday night, as the team works to trim its roster from 90 men down to the 53-man regular season limit by Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline. The announcement came less than 24 hours after the team’s final preseason game, a 39-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
One of the bigger names the Panthers released on Friday was veteran running back Kenjon Barner, who spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles but was terminated as a vested veteran. Carolina also waived the following players:
▪ Rasheed Bailey (WR)
▪ Sterling Bailey (DE)
▪ Evan Baylis (TE)
▪ Adam Bisnowaty (T)
▪ Richie Brown (LB)
▪ Alex Carter (DB)
▪ Blaine Clausell (T)
▪ Demetrious Cox (S)
▪ Quinterrius Eatmon (T)
▪ Chris Frey (LB)
▪ LaDarius Gunter (CB)
▪ Bug Howard (WR)
▪ Norman Price (G)
▪ Jason Reese (TE)
▪ Cam Serigne (TE)
▪ Tracy Sprinkle (DT)
Certain players who clear waivers are eligible to return to the team’s practice squad, depending on their previous NFL experience. With these moves and the suspension of linebacker Thomas Davis for the first four weeks of the regular season, the team still has 19 cuts to make.
This story will be updated as more cuts are made leading up to Saturday’s deadline. Check back for live reports.
