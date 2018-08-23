Former Carolina Panthers DE Charles Johnson retires: ‘I lived it, I loved it’
Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson officially retired from the NFL after 11 seasons, all spent with the same franchise, during a press conference in front of former coaches and teammates at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is impressed with rookie tight end Ian Thomas. Newton connected with Thomas for the rookie's first NFL touchdown pass on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson takes a knee during the singing of the national anthem at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte before Friday's preseason game against the host Carolina Panthers.
Carolina Panthers special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn and assistant special teams coach Heath Farwell are both former linebackers who are bringing energy and attention to detail to work every day.
The Carolina Panthers host the Miami Dolphins in their second NFL preseason game. The Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue says these three Panthers players are likely to be the ones to watch during Friday night's game.
Former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith partnered with Academy Sports + Outdoors to help 800 local students prepare for the new school year by donating backpacks filled with supplies to Salvation Army Boys & Girls of greater Charlotte.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith heard the calls of young men from the AMIkids White Pines organization following the team's final training camp practice at Wofford College on Monday, August 13, 2018. Smith invited them onto the field.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin before Thursday's preseason matchup, but when the game was over, Newton left the field with a smile and the stadium without comment.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin after warming up on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Benjamin made remarks about Newton last week.
Following practice on Sunday, August 5, 2018, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen spoke about his gratitude about having played with quarterback Cam Newton. The duo had the greatest three-year run of any quarterback/tight end in NFL history.