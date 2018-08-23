Carolina Panthers - New England Patriots: Here are live preseason game updates

Here are live NFL preseason updates as the Carolina Panthers host the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium.

The third game is often referred to as the “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. Starters for both teams are more likely to make extended appearances.

Tweets from Jourdan Rodrigue and Scott Fowler are included, as well as other members of the Observer sports staff. Other tweets of interest are included as well.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

TV: WCCB and Spectrum News (cable) in the Charlotte area. More stations on the Panthers website.

Radio: WBT-AM 1110 (English) and WGSP 102.3 FM (español). More station information on the Panthers website.

Live Blog 2018 Carolina Panthers updates