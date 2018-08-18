Carolina Panthers Cam Newton impressed with rookie Ian Thomas

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is impressed with rookie tight end Ian Thomas. Newton connected with Thomas for the rookie's first NFL touchdown pass on Thursday against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium.
Panthers Torrey Smith shares message with youth

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith heard the calls of young men from the AMIkids White Pines organization following the team's final training camp practice at Wofford College on Monday, August 13, 2018. Smith invited them onto the field.