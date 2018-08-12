Panthers updates from Sunday: An addition at CB, mocking interception of Cam Newton

There was a new face on the practice field for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The Panthers placed safety Damian Parms, who injured his pectoral in the second quarter of Thursday’s exhibition victory over the Buffalo Bills, on injured reserve.
To backfill, Carolina signed former Stanford defensive back Alex Carter, a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2015.
Carter is a well-traveled guy — with stops at Detroit, Seattle, New England and Chicago — who has played in only one regular season game in three seasons.
What we saw at Sunday’s practice.
Roster and participation notes
▪ Starting cornerback James Bradberry, who missed the exhibition opener against the Bills as a precaution, returned to practice in pads.
▪ Cornerback Kevon Seymour was back, too, in pads after missing Saturday for the birth of his child.
▪ Veteran defensive end Julius Peppers was in a helmet but not pads.
▪ Cornerbacks not practicing included Corn Elder and LaDarius Gunter, who is in the concussion protocol.
▪ Also not practicing: Linebacker Andre Smith (hamstring) and offensive linemen Jeremiah Sirles and Tyler Larson.
▪ Working at kick returner: Donte Jackson, Kenjon Barner, Curtis Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, Damiere Byrd, D.J. Moore. Take your pick.
▪ Seymour and Jackson opened with the first-team corners, but Bradberry came in soon after.
Observations
▪ Sunday’s most interesting play — and there were other candidates — came when Jackson intercepted Cam Newton near the goal line, then ran it back in front of the crowd, acting like a waiter with the football on a platter.
▪ Wide receiver Mose Frazier, who had a touchdown catch Thursday, was the first guy on the field, followed by defensive end Efe Obada and wide receiver Torrey Smith.
▪ It seemed as if the Panthers updated the practice music playlist, and Newton looked appreciative.
▪ Newton and Davis spent time interacting with the crowd at Wofford College, on the next-to-last practice in Spartanburg of the year.
Newton: “I don’t hear y’all. Ain’t none of y’all go to church either, huh? I need someone to pray for me.”
Davis: “Y’all pump me up. Need some of your energy.”
Newton to a guy in a Lawrence Taylor jersey: “You’re on the ￼wrong practice field.”
▪ CB Lorenzo Doss had his ankle looked at by trainers on the sideline but had it taped and returned to practice.
▪ Back-to-back bad snaps from Greg Van Roten had the ball rolling all over the place early in practice.
▪ On the first play of passing drills, wide receiver Torrey Smith had a sweet, one-handed grab down the sideline for a touchdown and threw the ball up in the air as he scored. Newton ran downfield to meet him, and the defense was not happy ... or chatty.
▪ Tight end Ian Thomas, again, had some nice plays, demonstrating, again, his potential.
▪ Running back C.J. Anderson caught a tough leading pass out of the backfield, then faked out Davis.
▪ Luke Kuechly had his second interception of Newton in as many days, making a great break on a pass to tight end Greg Olsen.
▪ Rookie defensive end Marquis Haynes got a rep against offensive tackle Matt Kalil in pass rush. So, first team. He’s fast and plays low. Hard to stop that.
▪ Wide receiver Devin Funchess was being stretched out after cramping up.
▪ Rashaan Gaulden absolutely flew into the air to get his hands on a Gilbert pass in red-zone drills but couldn’t hang on. He was visibly disappointed.
▪ Defensive tackle Kyle Love got a little banged up. Trainer Ryan Vermillion checked out his right elbow in the big tent.
▪ Safety Da’Norris Searcy broke up a potential TD pass from Newton to Olsen in red zone drill.
▪ Wide receiver Curtis Samuel had some first-team reps.
▪ On one play, Thomas tried to disrupt Jackson, who was covering Moore on a crossing route. That’s when we see the makeup speed Jackson has, to get around the much bigger body and catch up before the ball comes out of the quarterback’s hand.
▪ The Garrett Gilbert to Frazier connection, which worked for a touchdown Thursday, is strong. Gilbert threw a 25-yard bullet to Frazier for a touchdown in coverage on Sunday, with a nice toe drag by Frazier to keep it in bounds.
▪ Panthers ran a sweep with Moore, an interesting play to tuck away.
▪ Funchess, liking a little bit of classic hip-hop, was dancing.
▪ Moore had a touchdown catch against Jackson, who looked good in coverage Sunday, that play excluded. Gaulden, unhappy with the score, kicked the ball out of the end zone.
▪ Damiere Byrd had a sliding sideline catch.
