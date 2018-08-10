Shannon Sharpe: The Cam-Kelvin dust up Thursday? ‘That was deeper than football’

Fox Sports talk show host Shannon Sharpe, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, says the emerging feud between Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is about a lot more than football.

It began last week when Benjamin did an interview with the Athletic that was critical of Newton’s quarterbacking. Newton said on Instagram he wouldn’t respond publicly. But he did approach Benjamin before Thursday’s NFL exhibition between the Bills and Panthers in Buffalo.

Carolina won 28-23. Before the game, Newton tried to discuss the situation. Benjamin tried to walk away, saying after the game that he’s trying to put it all behind him.

Here’s video from the incident Thursday.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton sought out former Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin after warming up on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. Benjamin made remarks about Newton last week.

On Friday, Sharpe had much to say about the former Panthers’ teammates.

“This had nothing to do with football,” Sharpe said on Fox Sports “Undisputed Show” Friday morning. “When (Benjamin) said what he said, that was not football related. This is deeper than this. ...Cam tried to handle this like a man. He came up. He had his hands behind his back. So he’s coming up in a non-threatening , no confrontational manner. Bruh, what’s up. ...Cam and Kelvin Benjamin were great friends. They used to hang out. Come to Atlanta (and) kick it with Cam, drive Cam’s (cars).”

Sharpe applauded Newton for brushing Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis aside so Newton and Benjamin could have a private conversation to clear the air. Sharpe said Newton was very mature in how handed the situation.

“For (Benjamin) to take a shot at (Newton) from afar,” Sharpe said, “that’s not football related. Something went on. Something happened. We may never know. For Cam to go out of his way, it’s like ‘Bro, what’s up, we used to be cool, what’s this about?’...This ain’t about football. This ain’t about no Cover 2. This is not about you missing me on a slant or you missing me on a back shoulder fade. It’s something deeper than this.”