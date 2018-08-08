Panthers sign future center at bargain, but it’s life-changing for Tyler Larsen

In the summer and fall of 2016, Tyler Larsen lived with his parents and worked for his father. His job was to replace sprinkler heads and lay sod.

But on Wednesday, Larsen, 27, signed a 2-year, $4.4 million extension with the Carolina Panthers with $1.4 million guaranteed according to a league source.

The team officially announced the news later that afternoon.

In the summer of 2016, football, his lifelong dream, seemed to be gone to him forever. A standout center and guard at Utah State, Larsen went undrafted in 2014 and couldn’t quite stick to a roster. He bounced from Miami to Washington, before he was waived with no other prospects ahead.

So he moved back home, and went to work for his father’s landscaping company.

But facing a “position catastrophe” on the offensive line mid-season in 2016 in which veteran Pro-Bowl starting center Ryan Kalil and backup Gino Gradkowski both got hurt, the Panthers gave him a call.

They brought Larsen to their practice fields in San Jose, halfway through a 10-day, two-game west-coast trip. He immediately performed well against a ferocious Seahawks front, and then spent the rest of the season and 2017 filling in for starter Ryan Kalil, who battled neck and shoulder injuries.

Now, he’s a part of the team’s plan for the future.

It’s a long way from laying sod.

Larsen is a straightforward, earnest guy. His first checks from the Panthers went toward paying off his own house, and then they went in the bank.

So while this deal is an absolute bargain for the Panthers, who needed a plan with Kalil entering his last season and an inflating interior offensive lineman market, it is life-changing for Larsen and his wife, Samantha.

Carolina also got some insurance at both guard positions. Larsen can fill in in a pinch there, and on Tuesday the team announced that starter Amini Silatolu would undergo surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

The Panthers will start undrafted free agent rookie Brendan Mahon at left guard on Thursday night against Buffalo, and Larsen will likely play the majority of snaps with the starters at center, though Kalil will start the game.

This story will be updated.