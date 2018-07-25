Did you hear Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd’s ‘dumpster fire’ forecast for Cam, Panthers?

Fox Sports radio and TV talk show host Colin Cowherd, never much of a Cam Newton fan, took aim at the Carolina Panthers quarterback on his radio show Wednesday.
In a segment where he was predicting the top 10 “potential NFL dumpster fires,” Cowherd said he didn’t think the 2018 season would be pretty for Newton or his teammates.
“They’ve never had back-to-back winning seasons under Cam,” Cowherd said. “They’re getting frustrated with Cam. They called him out before last year. Now, they bring in Norv Turner to help Cam. And their division’s really, really good.
“Atlanta is the best team, I think, in their division, maybe the best team in the NFC after Philadelphia, and New Orleans is really good. What if they finish third (in the NFC South) and the Norv thing doesn’t work? And ... then halfway through the season, they’re 3-5, deep third place. Atlanta is like 6-1, 7-1 and New Orleans is 6-2, and people are bailing on Cam Newton because even Norv Turner can’t help him? Watch out for Carolina.”
The NFL’s players voted Newton as the No. 25 player in the league this season (two years ago he was No. 1). ESPN asked a group of NFL general managers to rank quarterbacks in order and into three tiers this week. Newton ranked No. 11 overall and into the second tier.
Teammate Greg Olsen thinks Newton is in a good place right now. Watch video below.
