What did this Panthers rookie do with his big NFL paycheck? It shocked his mom.

NFL rookies are notorious for big spending, but when Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte “Action” Jackson bought a luxury car this week, he had something special in mind.
Jackson, 22, gave the car to his mom, Yashica Jackson.
A video posted on Facebook Wednesday shows the moment he walked her to the driveway, where a shiny white SUV sat with a big red bow on the hood.
She is clearly surprised, holding her hands to her face and repeating “Oh, my God.”
“This is all it’s about. I Love You,” he posted with the video, which has gotten nearly 5,000 reactions on Facebook.
He was one of four children raised by Yashica Jackson, who worked multiple jobs to make ends meet, the Observer reported in May. Jackson told the Observer his father couldn’t help out because he was in prison, it was reported.
Jackson, a former Louisiana State cornerback, was a second-round pick who started his NFL career with the Panthers in May.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports Jackson is the second NFL rookie from LSU to splurge on a family member this month. Rookie Derrius Guice with the Washington Redskins recently surprised his mom with a new Jaguar, the newspaper reported.
