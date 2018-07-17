Richard Rodgers takes over Panthers' secondary; Ron Rivera's nephew joins staff

After rolling with two secondary coaches during the spring following Curtis Fuller’s resignation, Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera has promoted Richard Rodgers to oversee the defensive backfield.
Rodgers’ promotion was one of several changes announced Tuesday to the team’s coaching, scouting and football operations staffs. Most of the moves involved new titles for several coaches and scouts rather than anything resembling a shakeup.
“We’ve had guys whose roles have increased over the last year and their titles reflect that,” general manager Marty Hurney said.
Jeff Imamura will assist Rodgers while continuing to work with the cornerbacks. The two shared duties for several months after Fuller resigned in May following an internal investigation into workplace misconduct claims.
The Panthers also hired Rivera’s nephew, Vincent, as defensive quality control coach. Vincent Rivera is a former Cal wide receiver who interned with the Panthers’ football operations department.
Ex-Panthers wideout Mark Carrier will be a senior advisor to Hurney after serving as the team’s player engagement director since 2011. Hurney said Carrier, who wrapped up a 12-year playing career in Carolina, will handle a variety or roles.
“He’s a guy that does a lot of different things for us. He’s a guy that’s played, so he can evaluate guys in all areas,” Hurney said. “He’s gone down to all-star games and interviewed (college prospects). He can just cover a lot of areas and is a very good resource.”
In the scouting department, Jeff Morrow becomes the senior director of college scouting a year after taking over the college division. Eric Stokes and Mike Szabo will serve as regional directors of college scouting directors, while former Houston Texans scout Mike Martin joins the Panthers as a Southwest area scout.
Rob Hanrahan will work under pro personnel director Matt Allen as the assistant director on the pro side.
