‘You’re the best.’ The Panthers’ Sir Purr and his video really are, vote NFL mascots.

The first member of the Carolina Panthers organization to score some points — figuratively, that is — under new owner David Tepper is the team’s longtime mascot, Sir Purr. But he is bringing two real awards back to Charlotte.
Sir Purr was voted the 2018 NFL Mascot of the Year by his peers, according to the Panthers website on Thursday night. But that’s not all. Sir Purr is bringing home a second trophy, this one for the team’s humorous “Water Cooler” clip, which won Mascot Video of the Year.
The team’s Twitter account posted a photo of Sir Purr clutching the two awards from the NFL Mascot Summit in Indianapolis in his paws.
Not just another funny Internet cat video, Sir Purr’s winning clip, made with two members of the Panthers cheerleaders squad, the TopCats, has appeared on Sir Purr’s Instagram account.
Panthers Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano offered this salute to the mascot, which the Panthers website included in their announcement:
“Congratulations to Sir Purr! There is no other mascot that I would rather have squeaking their paws in my ears while I warm up on the sideline. There’s also the occasional, but always ‘accidental,’ knocking the ball off my tee on the sidelines. You’re the best, Sir Purr.”
This “thank you” message was posted on the Panthers’ mascot’s Twitter account:
“I’m speechless. Thank you to my @NFL peers for naming “Water Cooler” video of the year. AND naming me Mascot of the Year! I’m ready for a PAWesome season #Panthers fans”
About half of the league’s mascots were gathered in Indianapolis this week for the NFL Mascot Summit, according to CBS station WTTV. The agenda included brainstorming on game-day skits or antics. But the mascots also have some more serious business, such as sharing creative ideas to make money for their teams and help their communities.
“We are talking about ways that we can make a difference in each one of our communities that we represent and we are talking about how we can make a huge impact on game day in each one of our stadiums,“Andrew Johnson, the Houston Texans mascot program coordinator, told the TV station.
