Jerry Richardson's parting gift to fans, David Tepper: A statue of limitations

You have got to be kidding me.

In the final answer of his otherwise charming first press conference as the new owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper said Tuesday he is “contractually obligated” to keep the 13-foot statue of former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson exactly where it is outside the north gate of the stadium.

So Richardson turned out to have one more surprise in store for fans: A going-away present that means he will never quite go away at all.

The statue will remain, with Richardson in all his suited “glory” between two snarling black Panthers that are supposed to represent North and South Carolina.

I have been among the many who have campaigned to have the Richardson statue moved out of public view owing to the former owner’s multiple instances of workplace misconduct that recently earned him a $2.75-million fine from the NFL — nearly triple the amount any other team or individual has been fined for any reason.

But no. Tepper dropped this news bombshell during the final question of his news conference — I had been trying to ask it for the entire half hour but only was called on at that moment. Here was the exact question and answer.

My question: “There’s a 13-foot statue of Jerry Richardson outside the north gate. Do you plan to leave that as is or move it?”

Tepper’s answer: “Um… I’m contractually obligated to keep that statue as it is.”

The press conference was quickly stopped at that point — it had already been made clear this was the final question — so there was no opportunity for follow-ups.

So now we are left to speculate exactly what the “contractually obligated” part means, although I would assume this was part of the final sales agreement for the team between Richardson and Tepper.

At first glance, you might think Tepper got rooked. Richardson, who turns 82 this month, gets to shine up his legacy for every home game in front of tens of thousands of fans at the expense of Tepper’s “That was then, this is now” philosophy.

But as I think about it more, Tepper certainly did not make $11 billion by being an inexperienced businessman willing to agree with anything he doesn’t want to. He and his people may well believe “contractually obligated” thing gets them out of a no-win situation.

New Panthers owner David Tepper said Tuesday he is "contractually obligated" to keep this statue of former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson in front of the north gate at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The statue was a present from Richardson's former team partners in 2016 for his 80th birthday. The NFL fined Richardson a record $2.75 million last month after announcing it had substantiated allegations of workplace misconduct against him. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Why? Here's one example. Every time I write about the statue and my belief it should be taken down, my email and social media runs almost exactly 50-50 between “You’re absolutely right; Richardson’s actions toward his female employees were creepy and he shouldn’t be celebrated publicly” and “You’re absolutely wrong — Richardson brought the NFL to the Carolinas. Leave the man alone.”





This way Tepper doesn’t really alienate either side. He’s got an excuse for not taking down the statue, even if he wanted to do so. If he didn't want to do so, he's got an excuse for that, too.

The whole thing doesn’t pass the smell test with me, though. The Richardson statue has outlived its usefulness. It is an unnecessary piece of controversy for the new Panthers administration, which Tepper otherwise got off to a roaring start Tuesday by being more transparent about his plans in 30 minutes (he wants new practice fields, he wants high school football games at Bank of America Stadium, he quoted "Spider-Man" about great power and great responsibility) than Richardson was over the past 15 years combined.





Let's also remember how the idea of the statue was originally presented. In the summer of 2016, it was given to Richardson and his family by his minority Panthers partners on the occasion of his 80th birthday. It was stressed at the time that Richardson knew nothing of the statue's existence until shortly before it was revealed, which made sense as it would have been rather emperor-esque for Richardson to have commissioned a statue of himself.

Yet Richardson won't take the statue home with him now that he's left the building. It's as if you were thrown a surprise birthday party at your house, and two years later you sold the house. But as for that carefully sculpted white elephant of a gift you received, you just left it there smack in the middle of the front yard. In fact, you drew up a contract to make sure they couldn't put the gift in the attic.





It doesn’t matter a bit whether I like all this or not, of course. It sounds like the statue decision has been made.

Can I offer one more piece of advice, though?

The statue portrays Richardson holding out a football. Given Richardson's incredible success with contracts — from those infamous non-disclosure agreements with former employees first reported by Sports Illustrated that kept “Jeans Day” and many other things under wraps for years — let’s just get a sculptor to modify the Richardson statue a little.

First, hack off that football in Richardson's left hand.

Then replace it instead with Richardson holding out a contract and a pen.

Because after all this, Richardson’s legacy can be neatly summed up in two words:

Sign here.