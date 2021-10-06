Fans in certain seats at Hornets games must be vaccinated. Here’s what you should know

Fans are given instructions to their seats in the lobby of Spectrum Center on Thursday, March 11. A limited number of fans were allowed to attend games late last season. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

If you’re attending a Charlotte Hornets home game this season and are going to sit anywhere near the court, prepare to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from a PCR test sample.

That major change headlines the team’s game-day information for fans announced on Wednesday, a day before the Hornets host Memphis in a preseason matchup at Spectrum Center.

According to protocols instituted by the NBA, all fans seated within 15 feet of the court or the player benches have to be either fully vaccinated or must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken from a PCR test sample within 48 hours prior to the game. A negative rapid antigen test sample on the day of the game is also allowed. But at-home test results will not be accepted.

This requirement affects fans courtside, those in second-row courtside seats, all Hardwood Club areas and the first few rows of sections 103-107. Ticketholders in these areas are encouraged to download the CLEAR app on their smartphone and enroll for free. They can upload their proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result beforehand and display the green CLEAR Health Pass on their device to gain access to the arena.

Face masks will be required for all attendees as well. Keeping in accordance with CDC guidance and recommendations by Mecklenberg County health officials, face masks covering both the nose and mouth are a must at all times for anyone who is age 5 or older, with the exception of when the patron is actively eating or drinking at their designated seat.

