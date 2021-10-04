Tonight’s Hornets game vs. OKC isn’t on TV in Charlotte. Here’s how to watch for free

Those who follow the Charlotte Hornets and want to keep close tabs on them were disappointed when they found out Monday night’s preseason opener wasn’t going to be televised locally.

Wipe away those purple-and-teal tears. There is a solution.

Fans van view LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier & Co. go up against Oklahoma City on the Thunder’s official smartphone application. No account is necessary, so there is no need to worry about a subscription login or sign-up prompt. Simply download the app, click on it and bring up the Thunder’s free broadcast.

While it may not soothe the appetite of those who prefer to hear the slick calls of Bally Sports’ Southeast play-by-play voice Eric Collins boosted by the insightful knowledge of color analyst Dell Curry, it will do. The Hornets feature several new faces this season — highlighted by free-agent pickup Kelly Oubre and first-round draft picks James Bouknight and Kai Jones — and their matchup with Oklahoma City represents the first true look at all of them in-game action.

Coach James Borrego suggested most of the key players at the top of the rotation will not play extensive minutes, so don’t expect to see their main guys out on the floor for much of the second half. It’s best to tune in early.

Catching the Hornets on television during the remainder of the preseason shouldn’t be an issue for Bally Sports subscribers. The final three games are all going to be shown on the network, including Thursday’s date with Memphis at Spectrum Center.