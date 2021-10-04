Four things we learned about the Charlotte Hornets in their preseason win at OKC

Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) dunks in front of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

There were less than 90 minutes remaining until their preseason tipped off in Oklahoma City and James Borrego was readying himself for the next step in the process.

“This will be a high-level evaluation over the next couple of weeks,” the Charlotte Hornets coach said. “We’re learning a lot about our team, individually and collectively. Who fits together, who plays well together. We’ll learn about the young guys tonight and look at different rotations. Four days of practice, five days of practice, we’ve not had time to go through every lineup that we’ll look at. These games will allow us to look at different combinations. So yeah, a lot of evaluation tonight and in these four preseason games.”

They sure got off to a good start. The Hornets were thorough in their 113-97 victory over the Thunder at the Paycom Center on Monday. Here are four things we learned:

YEAH, LAMELO BALL IS FINE

LaMelo Ball’s teammates were right.

Throughout training camp, they kept saying Ball appeared to be the same player he was prior to injuring his wrist in March, and not the one who was clearly hampered by it once he returned in May. He proved that pretty quickly.

Ball came out aggressive and asserted himself from the opening tip, posting 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals in 14 minutes. He didn’t see the court much in the second half and finished with 15 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

One of the most encouraging signs: Ball drove to the basket with a purpose and wasn’t passive like he was toward the end of his rookie season when he seemed to be favoring his wrist. He said he’s added some weight to a 6-foot-6 frame that was listed at 181 pounds a season ago and it helped on a couple of occasions in the first quarter alone. He absorbed contact.

Borrego believes Ball has to take that leap in Year 2 if the Hornets are going to be a really good team and the early indicators imply the 20-year-old is up for the challenge.

SKY MILES CLEARED FOR LIFTOFF

Power forward was the lone position among the starters that had the slightest of question marks, given Borrego indicated early last week he wasn’t sure if he was going to bring Miles Bridges off the bench.

The decision has been made. Bridges got the nod in the starting five.

Maximizing his time on the floor with Ball makes sense since the duo formed a nice connection in their first season together.

He showed off his rim protection as well, emphatically swatting a floater. His biggest key will be consistently hitting shots from the perimeter if his defender helps off during breakdowns.

OUBRE, PJ TO LEAD BENCH MOB

Versatility off the bench is supposed to be one of the Hornets’ strengths and judging by the way Borrego used his rotation, it’s obvious they are going to do all they can do to take advantage of it.

When Borrego initially went to his reserves, he summoned Kelly Oubre and P.J. Washington off the bench. Pacing the bench players, they logged some of the most meaningful reserve minutes, combining for 34 with Washington topping out at 20.

Oubre can play multiple positions and should be able to provide Borrego with an option to bring him in for either Bridges or Gordon Hayward — depending on foul trouble, fatigue or another situation.

Washington’s 3-point capabilities make him a perfect stretch ‘5’ and having him in a reserve role allows Borrego to insert him at either power forward or center. His importance in bridging the starting and reserve units can’t be understated.

Oubre posted 5 points, 3 blocks and 2 rebounds in 14 minutes before exiting in the third quarter with a right lower leg strain and not returning. The injury isn’t expected to be serious.

WELCOME BACK, GORDON HAYWARD

Although it was only a preseason tilt, it had to feel good for Hayward to be in game action once again.

Hayward hadn’t done that since April 4, when he suffered a sprained right foot that cost him the final month-plus of his first season with the Hornets. There were slight signs of rust as expected, but he didn’t display any hesitation trying to get into the lane and made plays for others or look for his shot.