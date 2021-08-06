Basketball

Hornets add high-scoring forward Kelly Oubre Jr. Why this signing is so important

Golden State Warriors guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) looks to pass against Miami Heat players Duncan Robinson (55) and Trevor Ariza (8) in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Miami, Fl.
The Charlotte Hornets are adding another small forward to the mix.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is heading to Charlotte on a two-year deal worth north of $26 million, Stadium reported early Friday morning.

Oubre, 25, averaged 15.4 points and 6 rebounds with the Golden State Warriors last season after spending the previous two seasons with the Phoenix Suns. He has eight years of NBA experienced and played collegiately at Kansas.

The move will give the Hornets needed depth at small forward behind Gordon Hayward after their 2020-21 season crumbled in the aftermath of Hayward’s foot injury suffered April 2 in a win at the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets left that game in fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings at 25-23 but went 8-16 the rest of the way with Hayward sidelined and missed the playoffs for a fifth consecutive season.

Hayward (19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists) was Charlotte’s second-leading scorer behind Terry Rozier. They also lost their No. 3 scorer, rookie LaMelo Ball (15.7 ppg), for much of the second half of the season and were forced to piece together different lineups, desperate to find a way to generate offense.

The addition of the 6-foot-7 Oubre should help the Hornets not only sustain through any injuries to their forward rotation — which includes power forwards P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges — but but give them flexibility with a deeper bench to not be in so many close-game situations. Eighteen of the Hornets’ games were decided by five points or fewer.

Oubre will become the second pickup for the Hornets in free agency. On Tuesday, they agreed to a one-year deal with Charlotte native Ish Smith, a veteran point guard.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

