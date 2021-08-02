Hornets summer league roster has 9 rookies, with one key absence for now

The Charlotte Hornets released their 2021 NBA summer league roster Monday and it includes LiAngelo Ball, the brother of Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

The Observer previously reported that the Hornets were expected to sign the elder Ball brother. Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak said last month that the players, including LiAngelo Ball, would go through a mini tryout process to determine which players were going to camp.

“He’s a real talent,” Kupchak said then. “Whether he’s good enough right now, that remains to be seen, but he’s fitting right in on the scrimmages that we play on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

LiAngelo went undrafted in 2018 and missed most of the 2019-20 season after having surgery on his ankle. He previously signed with the Oklahoma City Blue G-League team in December 2019, but the season was canceled before he got a chance to play in March.

In December 2020, he signed a training camp contract with the Detroit Pistons but was waived.

First-round picks James Bouknight (11th overall), a shooting guard, and forward Kai Jones (19th overall) are also on the roster.

Rookie power forward JT Thor, who the Hornets drafted 37th overall, is not listed on the roster. He will not be available until after the moratorium period ends, when the trade with the Detroit Pistons becomes official. The moratorium period ends on Aug. 6 at noon.

Thor will be added to the roster then.

Prior to the draft, the Hornets traded their 56th pick to Detroit for center Mason Plumlee and the No. 37 pick, which was used on Thor.

The Hornets begin summer league play Aug. 8 in Las Vegas. Assistant coach Dutch Gaitley will coach the Summer League team.

Hornets summer league roster

LiAngelo Ball - F, 6-5 , 230

James Bouknight - G, 6-5, 190

Vernon Carey Jr. - F/C, 6-10 , 255

DJ Carton - G , 6-2, 200

Nate Darling - G, 6-5, 200

Kai Jones - F/C, 6-11, 221

Arnoldas Kulboka - F, 6-10, 209

Scottie Lewis - G, 6-5, 185

Denzel Mahoney - G/F, 6-5 220

Cameron McGriff - F, 6-7, 220

Nick Richards, C, 6-11, 245

Grant Riller - G , 6-3, 190

Xavier Sneed - F, 6-5, 215

Kenny Williams - G, 6-4, 190