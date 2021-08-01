Basketball

Hornets extend a qualifying offer to point guard Devonte Graham, but not Malik Monk

Point guard Devonte Graham has been a big part of the Charlotte Hornets the past two seasons. He becomes a restricted free agent this off-season.
Point guard Devonte Graham has been a big part of the Charlotte Hornets the past two seasons. He becomes a restricted free agent this off-season. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets are extending a qualifying offer to point guard Devonte Graham, which would make him a restricted free agent, the team announced Sunday. Meanwhile, the Hornets decided not tender Malik Monk, which means his time with the Hornets is over

As a restricted free agent, the Hornets can retain Graham by matching any offers from other teams.

The Hornets drafted Graham, 26, in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. He averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 assists last season.

The Hornets took Monk with the 11th pick in the 2017 draft. He averaged 11.7 points last season, but missed the first few months of the season

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

  Comments  

Sports

Celtics get Richardson in trade as Mavs make salary cap move

August 01, 2021 4:34 PM

Basketball

Mike Sielski: Ben Simmons is still in Philly, and Daryl Morey has yet to make a splash with the Sixers. The clock ticks.

August 01, 2021 5:30 AM

Basketball

Ira Winderman: Heat either will find rapid reward in NBA free agency or potentially an enduring headache

August 01, 2021 5:30 AM

Basketball

Serge Ibaka exercises contract option to stay with Clippers

July 31, 2021 8:42 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service