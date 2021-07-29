Hornets traded for two extra NBA draft picks. Here’s what they did with them.

Florida’s Scottie Lewis, right, guards South Carolina’s A.J. Lawson in January 2020. Lewis was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the second round early Friday morning. online@thestate.com

Before the NBA draft started Thursday night, the Hornets jettisoned their No. 57 pick to Detroit in exchange for the 37th selection and center Mason Plumlee.

With that second-round pick, the Hornets selected JT Thor out of Auburn.

Thor, a 6-foot-10, 205-pound power forward, averaged 9.4 points per game, 5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks during his lone season with the Tigers. The freshman declared for the NBA draft in March.

That wasn’t the only trade Charlotte made. The second move of the night landed them Texas forward/center Kai Jones, the No. 19 overall pick. The Hornets traded a future first-round pick to the New York Knicks for Jones, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jones, a 6-foot-11, 218-pound forward/center, played two seasons at Texas, primarily coming off the bench. He averaged 8.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds as a sophomore, shooting 58% overall and 38% from 3-point range.

His former college coach Shaka Smart said in 2019 that Jones “has the best work ethic of any 6-11 player I have ever coached.”

In addition to Thor in the second round, with the No. 56 pick, Charlotte took Scottie Lewis of Florida.

The Hornets also solidified their guard lineup Thursday by taking James Bouknight from UConn with the No. 11 pick in the first round. Bouknight averaged 18.7 points per game and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.7% from the floor last season as a sophomore for the Huskies.