Here is where the Charlotte Hornets will pick in the 2021 NBA Draft

Charlotte Hornets first and second round draft picks Miles Bridges, left, and Devonte’ Graham, right, answer questions from the media as they sit with President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak during their introductory news conference at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, June 22, 2018. (David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS) TNS

The good luck streak the Charlotte Hornets were riding stopped at one year Tuesday night.

The Hornets, who had the best odds at picking No. 11, will pick 11th in the 2021 NBA draft.

The Hornets, who finished the season 33-39, entered Tuesday’s draft lottery with an 8.5% chance of rising into the top four and a 1.8% chance at the No. 1 pick.

Instead, the Detroit Pistons will pick first.

Miles Bridges, who represented the Hornets at the draft lottery, tweeted that he forgot his good luck charm.

Forgot my good luck charm — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) June 23, 2021

The Hornets had a 77.6% chance of staying at No. 11 and a 13.4% chance down to No. 12. History hadn’t been so kind to the Hornets in the past. They went 21 years without moving up in the draft lottery, and on five occasions moved down. But that streak was snapped last year after moving up five spots from the eighth pick to the third pick.

The Hornets then took point guard LaMelo Ball in the 2020 draft. Ball won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award after averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak will likely try to build around him.

While the Hornets’ guard play was their strength last season, their biggest weakness was at center, as they rotated between starting Bismack Biyombo and Cody Zeller, who were both inconsistent. They also tried P.J. Washington at center.

CBS Sports’ latest mock draft has the Hornets taking Alperen Sengun, a 6-10, 240-pound center from Turkey, with the 11th pick. The 18-year-old played in the Turkish League where he averaged 19 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and won the league’s MVP award.

Jalen Johnson, a small forward from Duke, and Moses Moody, a shooting guard from Arkansas and Corey Kispert, a small forward from Gonzaga are also options at No. 11.

The NBA draft is July 29.

2021 NBA draft lottery order

1. Pistons

2. Rockets

3. Cavaliers

4. Raptors

5. Magic

6. Thunder

7. Warriors (from Timberwolves)

8. Magic (from Bulls)

9. Kings

10. Pelicans

11. Hornets

12. Spurs

13. Pacers

14. Warriors