Basketball
Charlotte Hornets may be down 4 starters vs. Los Angeles Lakers tonight
The Charlotte Hornets will be without starting center P.J. Washington and could also be without leading scorer Terry Rozier for Tuesday’s 8 p.m. home game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Washington was downgraded from probable to out with a sprained ankle. Rozier is doubtful with left knee tendinitis.
The Hornets were already without three key players — starters LaMelo Ball (wrist fracture) and Gordon Hayward (sprained foot) and reserve Malik Monk (sprained ankle).
This is a developing story and will be updated.
