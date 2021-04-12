Dismal first half does in Magic as they fall to Spurs for sixth straight loss

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic’s recent offensive struggles followed them into the finale of a four-game homestand as they fell 120-97 to the San Antonio Spurs in front of a crowd of 3,107 Monday night at Amway Center.

R.J. Hampton scored 16 points while Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points, Dwayne Bacon had 14 and Cole Anthony had 12 for Orlando (17-37), which dropped its sixth straight.

DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points and Dejounte Murray had 17 points to lead the Spurs (26-26), who swept the two-game season series with the Magic. San Antonio won the first meeting 104-77.

And like that game, Orlando endured offensive struggles.

At one point in the second quarter, Carter was 4-for-9 while the rest of the Magic were a combined 4-of-24 (16.7%) from the field.

Carter got going early with six quick points to help the Magic to a 13-7 lead. But Orlando went the final 7:16 of the quarter without a field goal, and that helped San Antonio go on a 21-3 run over the last 5:31.

The Spurs’ run stretched to 33-8 by the 6:57 mark of the second quarter as the lead reached 22.

The Magic carved six points off the deficit after two Anthony free throws, but the Spurs responded with 11 of the final 15 points to build a 60-37 halftime lead.

It was the second straight game the Magic were held under 40 points in the first half and they couldn’t recover.

San Antonio’s lead never fell below 20 points and reached as many as 30 as reserves closed out the game.

Magic center Mo Bamba left the game after logging just 3 minutes and did not return because of a left hip contusion. His absence forced forward Robert Franks, who signed a 10-day contract Monday, into action at the backup center spot.

In addition, the Magic held out shooting guard Gary Harris for injury maintenance as they ease him back into more game action. Before making his Magic debut on Friday against the Pacers, Harris hadn’t played since Feb. 17 because of a strained left adductor. Harris started Sunday against the Bucks when Chuma Okeke was out with a sore left hip.

Okeke, meanwhile, was back in the starting lineup Monday and finished with seven points and five rebounds in 26 minutes as coach Steve Clifford shuffled the rookie in and out of the lineup.

In addition, forward Otto Porter Jr. missed his sixth straight game because of left foot pain.

Orlando will be on the road for its next two games, starting with Wednesday’s matchup against Nikola Vucevic and the Bulls in Chicago. The game tips off at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on Bally Sports Florida.