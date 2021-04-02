Gordon Hayward adds to Charlotte Hornets’ mounting injury problems versus Pacers

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) drives to the basket during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler) AP

Injuries are piling up on the Charlotte Hornets, with leading scorer Gordon Hayward missing the second half of Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Hayward was ruled out at halftime with a sprained right foot. He had a great first half in his home state of Indiana, with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Hayward was on track to possibly get his first NBA triple-double.

Hayward drove to the rim in the first half when he stepped on Pacers center Myles Turner’s foot and slipped to the floor.

The Hornets have already lost star rookie LaMelo Ball (broken wrist) and second-unit shooting guard Malik Monk (ankle sprain), which has limited their scoring options. Hayward leads the Hornets in scoring at 19.8 points per game.

With Hayward out, Hornets coach James Borrego started Miles Bridges at small forward in the second half. After starting at small forward last season, Bridges had been playing primarily power forward this season off the bench.