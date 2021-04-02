Basketball

Will Charlotte Hornets have Malik Monk for Friday’s game against Indiana Pacers?

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk celebrates a three-point basket against the Miami Heat during first half action on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Monk had 24 points at the half.
Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk celebrates a three-point basket against the Miami Heat during first half action on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Monk had 24 points at the half. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The Charlotte Hornets won’t have shooting guard Malik Monk for Friday’s road game against the Indiana Pacers.

Monk sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s road loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The Hornets ruled him out for Friday’s Pacers game.

Monk averages 13.1 points off the bench this season. The Hornets are hurting offensively of late, having lost rookie point guard LaMelo Ball with a broken wrist that figures to have him out another month or more.

The Hornets did not provide a prognosis for Monk’s injury beyond his being out Friday.

Profile Image of Rick Bonnell
Rick Bonnell
Rick Bonnell has covered the Charlotte Hornets and the NBA for the Observer since the expansion franchise moved to the Queen City in 1988. A Syracuse grad and former president of the Pro Basketball Writers Association, Bonnell also writes occasionally on the NFL, college sports and the business of sports. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  

Sports

Raptors take on the Warriors on 4-game losing streak

April 02, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Cleveland takes on Miami, looks to stop 4-game slide

April 02, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Atlanta visits New Orleans after overtime win against San Antonio

April 02, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Rozier, Hornets take on the Pacers

April 02, 2021 3:23 AM

Basketball

Clippers rally from 18 points down, but let Nuggets pull away

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service