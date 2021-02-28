Basketball

‘Gateway to Gastonia’? SNL sketch on LaMelo Ball, dad LaVar pokes fun at Charlotte

Kenan Thompson as LaVar Ball, left, said on Saturday Night Live that LaMelo Ball, right, has NBA Rookie of the Year and MVP locked up. He also gave Charlotte a couple of new nicknames.
Kenan Thompson as LaVar Ball, left, said on Saturday Night Live that LaMelo Ball, right, has NBA Rookie of the Year and MVP locked up. He also gave Charlotte a couple of new nicknames. The Charlotte Observer

“Saturday Night Live” writers did enough research for their latest Weekend Update segment to make Charlotteans cringe.

During a sketch on SNL’s weekly news desk, LaVar Ball (played by Kenan Thompson) showed up to brag about his son LaMelo Ball and how well he’s playing for “the most storied franchise in all of basketball, the Charlotte Hornets!”

That’s when LaVar goes on to give Charlotte two new nicknames, one of which the chamber of commerce may want to ignore:

Ouch.

He joked about how the city has “no mountains” and “no oceans” but plenty of humidity.

Brooklyn Decker, a model and Matthews native, tweeted about the skit, calling it the most “the most painfully accurate thing I’ve seen in a while.”

And others on Twitter agreed about the accuracy of at least one joke: the humidity.

“We can all agree about the humidity,” one user tweeted.

“The part about the humidity is spot on,” another wrote.

As much as the new nicknames may sting, SNL directed the biggest spotlight on Charlotte and the Hornets in 3 minutes, 43 seconds than most national media have in a long time.

When asked by Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che whether he thought LaMelo would win Rookie of the Year, Thompson’s LaVar responded “he’s got all the awards locked up.

“Rookie of the Year, locked up. MVP, locked up. Prettiest hog at the Mecklenburg County fair, locked up,” he said.

After LaMelo wins MVP, his caricatured father says, he’s going to unite North Carolina and South Carolina to create a super Carolina called “Carolosus, monster of the South,” who may or may not be appearing in the upcoming Warner Bros. film Godzilla vs. Kong.

Read Next

Hornets rookie Ball, drafted No. 3 overall last November, is the NBA front-runner for rookie of the year, averaging 15 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists entering Sunday’s 10 p.m. game at Sacramento. He also became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double Jan. 9 vs. Atlanta.

He was also named the NBA’s Eastern Conference rookie of the month in February.

LaVar Ball has been known for making bold claims, including saying his son Lonzo was better than Steph Curry before he even played in the NBA and saying he could’ve taken now-Hornets owner Michael Jordan “in one-on-one.”

He’s also no stranger to Charlotte. In 1995, he had a two-month stint as a tight end on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens
Matt L. Stephens is the Senior Sports Editor for the Charlotte Observer and oversees sports coverage for the Raleigh News & Observer, The State in Columbia, S.C., and McClatchy’s other properties across the Southeast. Before coming to Charlotte in July 2019, Matt was an award-winning editor, columnist and investigative reporter at The Denver Post and Fort Collins Coloradoan.
Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  

Sports

Hawks’ Bogdanovic progresses in recovery from fractured knee

February 28, 2021 11:00 AM

Celebrities

Minnesota plays Phoenix, aims to break home skid

February 28, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Western Conference leader Utah and New Orleans square off

February 28, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup against the Magic

February 28, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Brooklyn puts road win streak on the line against San Antonio

February 28, 2021 3:23 AM

Sports

Indiana visits Philadelphia following Embiid’s 42-point game

February 28, 2021 3:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service