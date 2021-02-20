Basketball
Warriors star Stephen Curry falls ill just before tip-off of game vs. Hornets
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry fell ill just before Saturday’s game against his hometown Charlotte Hornets and was pulled from the lineup.
A Warriors spokesman said Curry was out for the game. The Warriors do not suspect Curry’s illness is COVID-19 related.
Video of Curry showed him being helped off the floor right around the 8 p.m. tip-off at Spectrum Center.
Curry starred at Davidson before becoming a Warriors lottery pick, and going on to be a two-time NBA most valuable player. He grew up in Charlotte, with his father, Dell, an original Hornet.
Dell Curry is the color analyst on Hornets games.
Comments