Hornets get good news on injury/illness front heading into game vs. Warriors Saturday

The Charlotte Hornets will get back at least one of their starters for Saturday’s home game against the Golden State Warriors.

Power forward P.J. Washington was not on the Hornets’ injury report Friday, after missing Charlotte’s last two games while in COVID-10 related NBA protocols.

The Hornets also were without two other starters by the end of Sunday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Forward Gordon Hayward is probable to play vs. the Warriors with lower-back discomfort and guard Devonte Graham is questionable with left knee injury.

Caleb and Cody Martin continue to be out with under COVID-19 related protocols. They were declared out a week ago, two games prior to the NBA putting the Hornets on pause.

The Hornets hadn’t played or practiced since the loss to the Spurs. Four San Antonio players tested positive for COVID-19 following that game, which caused the NBA to put both the Spurs and Hornets on pause. Two Charlotte home games -- Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls and Friday against the Denver Nuggets -- were postponed.

The Hornets were cleared to practice late-afternoon Friday, during which the team issued an injury update.

The absences, due to injuries and protocols, had the Hornets down to eight available players in the fourth quarter against the Spurs. One of those eight, rookie Nick Richards, wasn’t played by coach James Borrego and has since been assigned to the Greensboro Swarm in the G-League bubble outside Orlando, Fla. Richards will be eligible to play with the Swarm starting Sunday.

Saturday versus the Warriors and former Davidson star Stephen Curry is the Hornets’ last home game before a six-game West Coast trip. After that, the NBA has the annual All-Star break.