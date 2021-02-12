Basketball

Hornets news: Martin twins to miss Timberwolves game, prompting a recall from G-League

Charlotte Hornets Cody and Caleb Martin will miss Friday night’s game with the Minnesota Timberwolves under health-and-safety protocols.

That will cause the team to recall forward Jalen McDaniels from the G-League bubble, a team source told the Observer.

It’s unclear how long either Martin twin will be out. Health-and-safety is the term the NBA uses for COVID-19 related issues. McDaniels wouldn’t be available to play before Sunday’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hornets have had two prior issues related to COVID-19. Malik Monk missed training camp after testing positive, and has since recovered. Rookie Nick Richards also missed a game earlier this season while a testing issue was resolved.

Caleb Martin has been a regular in the Hornets’ rotation. Cody Martin has been in and out of the rotation this season.

McDaniels started the season in the Hornets rotation, fell out, and then was assigned to the Greensboro Swarm to be part of the G-League season at Disney’s campus outside Orlando, Fla.

