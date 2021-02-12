Terry Rozier’s huge scoring night leads shorthanded Hornets past the Timberwolves

Terry Rozier scored 41 points to lead the shorthanded Charlotte Hornets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114 Friday at Spectrum Center.

Rozier nailed four free throws in the final minute to sustain Charlotte’s lead.

The Hornets were missing three players, including starter P.J. Washington, due to protocols related to COVID-19 issues.

Rookie LaMelo Ball added 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Hornets improved to 13-14. The Timberwolves (6-20) got 31 points from Malik Beasley and 25 points from Karl-Anthony Towns.

Cody Zeller’s steadiness

Shorthanded, and following a disjointed game day, the Hornets really needed center Cody Zeller’s steadiness Friday.

Zeller made his first six shots from the field to total 15 points and eight rebounds through the first three quarters, and finished at 17 and eight.

High pick matchup

This was the first NBA meeting between Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards (21 points), the top pick the draft, and Charlotte’s Ball, the third pick. Ball got off to a quick start with two first-half 3s, but Edwards had 11 third-quarter points.

The Hornets have a matchup with the Golden State Warriors Feb. 20. However, Warriors center James Wiseman, the second overall pick, might miss that game with sprained wrist.

P.J. Washington, Martin twins ruled out

The Hornets had a major COVID-19 related disruption Friday. Caleb and Cody Martin were ruled out late afternoon under “health-and-safety protocols,” the NBA term related to coronavirus issues.

Then, about 90 minutes before tip-off, the Hornets also ruled out starter P.J. Washington, also under health-and-safety.

Coach James Borrego went with a three-guard starting lineup of LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Devonte Graham. That’s the second time Borrego has used those starters together, which moves Gordon Hayward from small forward to power forward.

Graham back from groin strain

Graham was cleared to play Friday, after missing three games with a groin strain. The other roster scratches meant Borrego didn’t have to decide if Graham or Rozier should come off the bench, with rookie Ball playing so well starting the prior six games.

Jalen McDaniels returning to Hornets

With it unclear when Washington and the Martins will be cleared to return, the Hornets chose to recall forward Jalen McDaniels from the Greensboro Swarm. The earliest McDaniels would be available to play is Sunday in a home game against the San Antonio Spurs.

McDaniels started the season in the Hornets’ rotation, but fell out and was assigned, along with rookie Vernon Carey, to the G-League bubble outside Orlando, Fla. In two games with the Swarm, McDaniels averaged 20 points and 11.5 rebounds.

McDaniels just missed playing against his younger brother, Jaden, a rookie with the Timberwolves.