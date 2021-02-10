Charlotte Hornets give up lots of 3s and offensive rebounds in loss in Memphis

The Memphis Grizzlies nailed 23 3-pointers, built a 20-point lead and cruised to a 130-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The loss broke a two-game winning streak for the Hornets, dropping them to 12-14. Terry Rozier led the Hornets in scoring with 34 points. Rozier made 12-of-17 shots from the field, including six 3s.

Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball, making his sixth NBA start, had 17 points and five assists.

Kyle Anderson made six 3s for the Grizzlies and finished with 27 points.

Observations off the game:

Giving up 3-pointers again

When the Hornets struggle defensively, it often revolves around two flaws: giving up second-chance points and open 3-pointers.

That’s precisely how the Grizzlies led at halftime despite the Hornets shooting 62% from the field. Memphis made 12-of-25 from 3-point range before halftime and gave up 13 offensive rebounds in that span, resulting in 16 second-chance points.

The Hornets have improved somewhat in defensive rebounding of late, but they are still 28th among 30 teams in defensive-rebound percentage.

Terry Rozier at both ends

Hornets coach James Borrego considers guard Rozier Charlotte’s best perimeter defender. Rozier has also become a top catch-and-shoot threat in his two seasons with the Hornets.

Rozier scored 24 first-half points Wednesday, on 8-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 from 3-point range. The last of those 3s before halftime beat the buzzer to trim the deficit to two.

Rozier has played less point guard than he probably expected when he left the Boston Celtics for Charlotte. But his versatility has been a big asset both defensively and stretching the floor with his shooting range.

P.J. Washington’s struggles

Power forward P.J. Washington hasn’t been good since returning from a sprained foot, and his struggles continued Wednesday, when he missed five of his first six shots over this game’s first three quarters.

Washington’s role has shifted somewhat from his rookie season; he has the ball less with the additions of LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward. But he’s also not playing as well as he did making last season’s All-Rookie team.

Graham injury update

Borrego said before Wednesday’s game that the Hornets will be cautious in their approach to Devonte Graham’s groin strain. Graham missed his third consecutive game with the injury, which he suffered in the first half against the Utah Jazz.

Borrego said the team is wary of aggravating Graham’s injury and setting back his healing. The Hornets are deep in the guard rotation right now, with Ball playing so well and Rozier and Malik Monk both solid.

Important schedule stretch

After this trip to Memphis, the Hornets have five consecutive games at Spectrum Center before a rough schedule stretch: A six-game Western Conference trip before the All-Star break.

By the end of the upcoming homestand, the Hornets will have played 19 of 36 home games in a 72-game regular-season schedule. So far, the Hornets haven’t been comfortable having any fans at Spectrum Center. A team spokesman said Wednesday there’s nothing new on when the team might start have limited-capacity home attendance.