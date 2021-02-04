Undersized Warriors blow out Mavericks, 147-116

In one of the most thrilling high-scoring affairs of the NBA season, the Warriors beat the Mavericks, 147-116, in a game in Dallas that featured little defense and the smallest lineup of the season for Golden State.

Stephen Curry (28 points on 9-for-17 shooting, six assists) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (career-high 40 points on 14-for-21 shooting, eight rebounds) led a Warriors offense that eclipsed the 100-point mark with 4:43 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors, whose tallest available player was 6-foot-7, blitzed the Mavericks by playing fast, launching 3-pointers and careening into the paint for dunks.

The Warriors (12-10) were without James Wiseman (sprained left wrist) and Kevon Looney (sprained left ankle), forcing them to start 6-foot-6 forwards Draymond Green and Juan Toscano-Anderson in the front court.

However, they still outscored Dallas in the paint, 54-36, as the Mavericks (9-14) settled for shots beyond the arc. Though they entered the game as the worst 3-point shooting team in the league, Luka Doncic (25 points) and Kristaps Porzingis (27 points) led an offense that went 20-for-50 on 3-pointers.

Golden State shot 22-for-43 from 3-point range. Mychal Mulder’s 3-pointer with 1:39 to go in the third quarter crowned a 15-2 Warriors run to take a 110-95 lead and control of a game that featured 17 lead changes.

The breakneck pace of the game favored Green, who finished with 11 points, 15 assists and six assists playing a point forward role for Golden State, which assisted on 37 of 51 made field goals.

For a Warriors team that prides itself on defense, this was not a conventional way to earn a win. But with only nine active players and no centers, there was nothing conventional about this game, and they played the way they had to to win.

It’s unlikely Golden State will have Wiseman or Looney back Saturday for the finale of his two-game series in Dallas, but forward Eric Paschall, who was a late scratch because of right knee soreness, could return.