Minus Durant, Nets romp over Thunder, 147-125

The Nets rested their superstar forward as part of his Achilles rehab on Friday, but two stars were more than enough. The Nets ran off with a 147-125 win over the Thunder after Kyrie Irving and James Harden combined for 50 points and 18 assists, putting on a show in Oklahoma City.

The 147 points tied a franchise record for the most points scored in four quarters.

The Nets (13-8) have now won four in a row and sit second in the Eastern Conference. Their latest win came against a Thunder team that pinched them earlier in the season but is more of a developmental team and not in line to make a playoff push in the Western Conference.

“Yeah they were both incredible. James manages the game so well, spreads the floor, scores, assists, rebounds, gets his hands on balls defensively,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said. “Kyrie was just incredible shotmaking. He’s able to make some amazing plays with the basketball and was such a threat out there. It’s so difficult for defenses to contain.”

The Nets left Brooklyn for their road trip but led by Irving and Harden, they looked like a playground team. It was all offense early, as the Nets hung 76 points in the first half. On one play, Harden looked like he was taking a jump shot, but instead rifled an alley-oop pass in the form of a shot to Irving. Irving was fouled and did not finish the play, but his smile was enough.

Harden recorded the 49th triple-double of his career, tallying 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds on the night. It was his third triple-double since the trade to Brooklyn, and he has recorded double-figure assists in all but one game he’s played as a Net.

The Nets are impossible to stop when their shooters are hitting shots, and that attack was led by Joe Harris, who made four of his eight attempts from downtown.

Landry Shamet, who did not play in four of the five games entering Friday night, found his shooting stroke and connected on three of his seven attempts from behind the arc. It was a welcome sign for Shamet, who had struggled shooting this season, found himself in the doghouse and had not played since shooting 0 of 5 from downtown in the Nets’ 125-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

“I was happy for Landry. Obviously he’s a very good shooter. He hasn’t had a good start to the season shooting the ball but he’s done his job whenever we’ve played him,” Nash said. “He’s been good defense, and taken shots and just hasn’t had them go in yet, so tonight he got a little rhythm going which is great to see.”

The Nets also got an assist from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, another shooter who’d struggled in his last eight games before breaking out for a 4-of-7 night on Friday.

“When those guys make threes it opens up for James and Ky and Kevin,” Nash said. “They make you pay and collapse, so I think it makes us a very deadly team offensively when guys are making threes.”

So much of the Nets’ struggles this season have come as a byproduct of poor defensive effort and, oftentimes, missed open shots. When the Nets make shots, they have results like their wire-to-wire win over the Thunder, a scary result considering their best player was watching from the sidelines.