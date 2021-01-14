Basketball
Update on Charlotte Hornet Gordon Hayward’s hip injury vs. Toronto Raptors tonight
The Charlotte Hornets list small forward Gordon Hayward as probable to play in Thursday’s road game against the Toronto Raptors.
Hayward suffered a left hip strain in the second half of the Hornets’ 104-93 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks. While he traveled with the Hornets to Tampa, Fla., for this two-game series against the Raptors, coach James Borrego called his status day-to-day Wednesday night.
The Raptors are playing home games at Tampa’s Amalie Arena this season due to pandemic-related travel restrictions in Canada.
Hayward is the Hornets’ leading scorer at 22 points per game, and has played at an All-Star level in his first season in Charlotte.
A hip strain is when one the muscles supporting a hip is “stretched beyond its limit or torn,” according to a description on the OrthoInfo website. It’s typically a sports-related injury treated with rest, icing, compression and elevation.
Hayward, a former All-Star, signed a $120 million, 4-year contract to play for the Hornets, becoming arguably the biggest free-agent acquisition in franchise history. He is averaging 22 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists through 12 games.
This is the second injury of Hayward’s season. He suffered a fractured right pinkie finger in the preseason, but hasn’t missed a regular-season game.
