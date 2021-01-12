Basketball

Will Hornets and Mavericks play Wednesday? An update on Mavs’ COVID-19 issues

The Dallas Mavericks will be shorthanded if they get to play the Hornets Wednesday, but the Mavs did fly to Charlotte despite COVID-19 issues.

Four Mavs players have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, which caused the NBA to postpone Monday’s game in Dallas against the Pelicans. However, the team flew out of Texas late Tuesday with the expectation Wednesday’s 7 p.m. game at Spectrum Center would happen.

This game is a rematch of the Dec. 30 game in Dallas, in which the Hornets blew out the Mavs, 118-99.

What we know, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, on whether Hornets-Mavs will happen Wednesday:

No practice

The Mavs chose not to practice Tuesday morning, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Mavs haven’t played or practiced since a Saturday game against the Orlando Magic.

No interviews

Since the Mavericks didn’t practice Monday, they weren’t required to do media interviews. The New York Times’ Marc Stein said via Twitter that the Mavs are still expected to have 12 players available.

Read Next

No injury report

The Mavs did not submit an injury report in time for the 1:30 p.m. EST distribution to fans and media. The Mavs aren’t required to do so the day before a game until late afternoon.

The injury report is how fans and media generally learn which specific players are listed under “health and safety protocols,” which typically means either a COVID-19 positive test or some level of contact tracing. When that injury report comes out, it will clarify how many players the Mavs might be missing if they play Wednesday.

Nothing different for Hornets

The Hornets practiced Tuesday at Spectrum Center, and center Cody Zeller (fractured left hand) continues to be the only Charlotte player on the injury report.

The Hornets have had relatively little COVID-19 impact this season: Malik Monk missed 10 days of the preseason with a positive test before training camp, and rookie Nick Richards missed one game for contact tracing.

