Hornets fall to Grizzlies, despite big night from guard Terry Rozier (33 points)

Hornet’s guard Terry Rozier (3) defends Grizzlie’s Tyus Jones (21). Special to the Observer

Despite Terry Rozier matching a career-high with 33 points, the Charlotte Hornets lost their fourth in a row, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies 119-117 Wednesday at Spectrum Center.

Hornets guard Devonte Graham, making his first start for the Hornets this season, hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to tie the score at 117-117 after the Hornets trailed by as much as 10 in the fourth quarter.

Then, Memphis rookie Ja Morant responded with a drive to the rim, scoring a layup with 0.7 seconds left for winning basket. Morant had his first NBA double-double with 23 points and 11 assists.

Rozier’s frantic 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded. He finished with six assists and five rebounds, along with his 33 points, and made seven 3-pointers.

The Hornets fell to 4-7, while the Grizzlies improved to 4-7.

Nice buzz

Rozier had his best game as a Hornet, after signing a three-year, $57 million contract in July. He made his first four attempts from 3-point range Wednesday and was active defensively with a half-court steal for a breakaway dunk. With Graham’s expanded role, Rozier plays off the ball as much as in true point-guard duties this season. He made the most of that with those first-half spot-ups.

Bee stings

It was all but inevitable that rookie P.J. Washington couldn’t maintain how well he played his first handful of NBA games, all starts. Washington went scoreless in the first half Wednesday, taking just two shots from the field. and not getting to the foul line in 13 minutes. He finished with five points off 2-of-7 shooting from the field.

Building blocks

Dwayne Bacon (sore right knee) being injured meant Graham started, but it probably more affected second-round pick Cody Martin, who played heavily off the bench. Martin’s defense and physicality have carved out a role in the rotation when he could have easily been with the Greensboro Swarm right now.

Beyond the numbers

Nic Batum (fractured finger) practiced Tuesday, suggesting he’s not far from being medically cleared for games. How, and how much, will coach James Borrego use Batum? They need better defense and ball movement, which he provides. Borrego said pre-game it’s wide-open right now what role Batum will take on, either as a reserve or starter.