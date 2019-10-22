Michael Jordan says Stephen Curry isn’t a Hall of Famer yet; what was he thinking?

Hornets owner and NBA legend Michael Jordan celebrated the opening of a medical clinic in Charlotte, NC, on Oct. 17, 2019, that his $7 million donation to Novant Health made possible.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan says Stephen Curry hasn’t done enough yet to earn a spot in the basketball Hall of Fame.

Say what?

Five-time NBA most valuable player Jordan was being interviewed on the Today Show. Said Jordan of the Golden State Warriors star and former Davidson great, “He’s still a great player. Not a Hall of Famer yet, though. He’s not.”

Really? Curry is a two-time NBA MVP. There is not a retired NBA player who won one MVP award who wasn’t later voted into the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Curry won MVP in 2015 and 2016. In 2016, he received all 131 first-place votes from the media panel, which was unprecedented: Jordan won MVP five times between 1988 and 1998, but never by unanimous vote.

Curry being a multi-time MVP would be enough by itself, but there is plenty else on Curry’s resume: Three-time member of a Warriors championship team, competing in an era with LeBron James. Six-time All-NBA player and six-time All-Star.

And arguably -- with career averages of 47.7 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from 3-point range -- the greatest pure shooter in NBA history.

Jordan is certainly entitled to his opinion of what a Hall of Fame resume is, but it’s hard to picture, based on who is already in Springfield, how Curry isn’t well inside that circle.

See the video of Jordan’s comment:

MJ says Steph Curry isn’t a Hall of Famer. pic.twitter.com/diQyNi75dk — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 22, 2019