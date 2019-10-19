Bummed the Hornets dropped Bojangles’? You can still get a biscuit at a Checkers game

Bummed the Charlotte Hornets dropped Bojangles’ for Chick-fil-A? What’s a fan of the hometown chicken-and-biscuits brand to do?

Well, Charlotte sports fans can at least take solace knowing they still can devour a “Big Bo Box” at Charlotte’s other arena, Bojangles’ Coliseum, home of the reigning American Hockey League champions, the Charlotte Checkers.

They have $1 beer on Wednesdays, too.

The coliseum on Independence Boulevard, where the Checkers play, continues to sell Bojangles’ products at events, Karen Brand, spokeswoman for the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, confirmed Friday.

“Patrons are very much still able to enjoy Bojangles’ food at Checkers games,” Paul Branecky, a team spokesman, told the Observer.

The Hornets on Tuesday announced that Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A “has become the ‘Exclusive Chicken Sandwich & Chicken Nuggets Partner of the Charlotte Hornets’ and presenting partner of a family-centric ticket offer that will be unveiled soon,” according to a news release on NBA.com.

Also, beginning with the 2020-21 season, Chick-fil-A will be sold at concession stands in the Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte, according to the Hornets announcement.

“We are excited to welcome Chick-fil-A to our Hornets family,” Fred Whitfield, Hornets president and vice chairman, said in the statement. “Chick-fil-A is an incredible company and brand.”

So bye, bye, Bo.

But Branecky says there’s plenty of Cajun Chicken sandwiches, Supremes, seasoned fries and sweet tea to go around when the puck drops during home games for the Charlotte Checkers.

“Not having Bojangles’ at Bojangles’ Coliseum would be something of a travesty,” he said.