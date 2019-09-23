Hornets game in Paris is a big opportunity for Charlotte business. Here’s why.

Charlotte Hornets to play in Paris Charlotte Hornets President Fred Whitfield on NBA selecting them to play in Paris vs. Milwaukee Bucks Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Hornets President Fred Whitfield on NBA selecting them to play in Paris vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Charlotte economic development leaders area will make a play for European business next year, when business recruiters and former Charlotte Hornets players accompany the NBA team in France.

The Hornets fly to France for a Jan. 24 game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first-ever NBA regular-season game played in Paris. Hornets President Fred Whitfield says he and owner Michael Jordan have been lobbying the NBA to add international play to Charlotte’s game schedule.

And Charlotte business leaders say it’s an opportunity to showcase the city.

The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance announced Monday the organization will partner with the Hornets to publicize the Charlotte area in Europe during the game.

Janet LaBar, president of the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, said it means a lot to have “the muscle of the Hornets” behind the partnership.

Marvin Price, vice president of business recruitment for the alliance, says foreign investment can raise an entire region’s profile, in turn making Charlotte and the surrounding area more attractive to big business.

“We’re going to be on a global stage,” Price said. “Everyone’s going to want to be at that game.” He sayshe and others will be spreading the “great gospel that is the Charlotte region.”

The Hornets were an obvious candidate for the Paris game, based on their connections to French basketball. Nic Batum is a Frenchman who has been a starter for the Hornets most of his four seasons in Charlotte. Batum has been a mainstay of the French men’s national team, which just won a bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup in China.

At the time of the announcement last March, the Hornets had an even bigger French draw in point guard Tony Parker, a former NBA most valuable player from Parker’s championship seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. Parker announced his retirement from basketball this summer, but it seems likely he’d be in Paris for this game.

The biggest attraction to this game in Europe is Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The forward from Greece was voted the NBA’s most valuable player last season.

The game at AccorHotels Arena in Paris counts as one of the Hornets’ 41 “home” games this season, so the team will be bringing dozens of game-operations staff to France to run the event. The Hornets’ last overseas trip was to China in the fall of 2015 for two preseason exhibitions against the Los Angeles Clippers.

