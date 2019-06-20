Hornets draft Kentucky forward PJ Washington; successor to Marvin Williams?

In two seasons at Kentucky, PJ Washington averaged 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds last season. AP

The Charlotte Hornets may have found Marvin Williams’ successor at power forward Thursday, selecting Kentucky’s PJ Washington with the 12th pick in the NBA draft.

Washington joins Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Malik Monk as former Wildcats players on the Hornets’ roster. Washington played the past two seasons for the Wildcats, averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds last season.

Like Williams, who has been a fixture at power forward, Washington is a solid 3-point shooter. He shot 42 percent from the college line last season. The power forward position has evolved in the NBA where power forwards spend far more time along the perimeter offensively to spread the floor, so shooting range is at premium.

“He checked all the boxes. He’s very versatile,” Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said. “He’s very athletic, skilled, rebounds, shoots the ball and he’s long.

“He made a huge jump from his freshman to his sophomore year (at Kentucky). He’s always in the gym and loves to work. If he continues to make that kind of jump ... then he’ll be a good player in this league for a long time.”

Washington initially entered the 2018 draft following his freshman season but withdrew before the NCAA deadline to retain his eligibility. He became Kentucky’s featured player this past season.

Washington did not come to Charlotte for a predraft workout. His visits were to Miami, Orlando, Minnesota and Atlanta. He said Wednesday in New York he feels he has more to his game than he fully displayed in college.

“Just my ability to do different things on the floor,” Washington said. “I feel like in college I didn’t show my full game.”

Washington said his agent projected he would be taken somewhere between the ninth and 15th picks.

The biggest improvement by Washington in his second college season was shooting: He jumped from 24 percent from 3-point range as a freshman to 42 percent as a sophomore.

Williams is entering his 15th NBA season, the final one on his current contract, so the Hornets have reason to look for his eventual replacement as a starter. Miles Bridges can play either forward spot. Forward-center Frank Kaminsky is about to become a free agent; the Hornets haven’t said yet whether they will make Kaminsky a $4.5 million qualifying offer to restrict his free agency.