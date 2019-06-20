Charlotte Hornets draft Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura, one of 1st Japan natives in NBA

The Charlotte Hornets added to their forward depth Thursday, selecting Rui Hachimura with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft.

A native of Japan, Hachimura averaged 19.7 points and 6.5 rebounds last season for Gonzaga before turning pro. The 6-foot-8 Hachimura could play either small or power forward in the NBA. He shot 42 percent from the college 3-point line last season, a dramatic improvement of his shooting range from his prior two seasons at Gonzaga.

In an NBA draft full of teenagers, Hachimura is relatively old, entering the league at 21. However, that also provides experience: three seasons of college basketball at a top national program.

Only a handful of native Japanese have played in the NBA, among them Yuta Tabuse, who played briefly for the Phoenix Suns in 2004. Yuta Watanabe has been with the Memphis Grizzlies on a two-way contract, assigned mostly to the G-League.

Hachimura’s mother is from Japan, while his father is from the West African country Benin.

Hachimura is a solid shooter, particularly at the mid-range. He might need some adjustment to be consistent at NBA 3-point range. His challenge at the NBA level could be lateral movement, both in staying in front of drivers and breaking down defenders one-on-one off the dribble.

The Hornets drafting Hachimura will add him to a forward mix that includes Miles Bridges, Marvin Williams, Nic Batum and Dwayne Bacon. Bridges and Hachimura could both play either forward position.

Hachimura grew up in Toyama, a city of about a million on Japan’s west coast. When he committed to playing at Gonzaga, he knew little English growing up, he was initially more interested in baseball before focusing on basketball.