Kemba Walker on whether he’d take less than supermax to re-sign with Hornets

Charlotte is Kemba Walker's first priority, but he talks about weighing options Kemba Walker was named All-NBA, qualifying him for a supermax contract.

Three weeks out from a momentous free-agent process, All-NBA point guard Kemba Walker made two declarations Thursday:

▪ Returning to the Charlotte Hornets is his first priority, but it’s not automatic he re-signs with the team. He plans to meet with other NBA teams as well after free agency begins the evening of June 30.

▪ He is open to taking less than the most the Hornets can pay him — $221 million over five years — if it means facilitating a better roster around him.

“How can they not be?’ Walker said about calling the Hornets his first priority. “I don’t understand how they can not be my first priority. I’ve been here eight years. They were the team that drafted me.

“I don’t know if I’ll sign back with them. I’m not sure. But they are my first priority.”

This is the first time Walker has been an unrestricted free agent — to be “in the driver’s seat” of the rest of his career, as he described Thursday, during an appearance at a youth basketball camp at Ardrey Kell High.

“If it doesn’t work out (with the Hornets), I’m definitely prepared to play somewhere else. But I’d love to be in Charlotte.”

By being named third-team All-NBA, Walker became eligible for a so-called “supermax” contract, which only the Hornets could offer. But Walker signing that ultra-lucrative deal would likely push the Hornets over next season’s luxury-tax threshold and make it difficult to upgrade a roster that has missed the playoffs each of the past three seasons. Walker has said the ability to qualify for and advance in the playoffs is important to him for the rest of his career.

Walker was asked if he’d consider taking less than the full $221 million guarantee to help the Hornets’ put talent around him.





After a pause, he said, “Yeah, why not. I would be. I would take less, for sure.”

Walker said he’s “pretty sure” he would meet with other teams than the Hornets before making a decision. The Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are all in position salary cap-wise to offer Walker a maximum-salary contract. Under NBA rules, the most another team could offer him is $140 million over four years. So the Hornets have a large advantage in what they can offer Walker if they choose to do so.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said in April the Hornets intend to do “everything that we can to bring him back here.” Kupchak called Walker a “once-in-a-generation kind of player.”

Walker is the Hornets’ career scoring leader along with holding numerous other franchise records. In the last six months alone, he has been named an All-Star Game starter, an All-NBA guard and one of 20 invitees to the Team USA tryouts to play in the World Cup tournament in China in September.