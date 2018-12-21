Michael Jordan makes list of America’s top 5 celebrities. Here’s how he held his rank.

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan retained his top 5 ranking this week on Forbes magazine’s annual list of America’s Wealthiest Celebrities.

Novant Health showed renderings of a west Charlotte health clinic, made possible by a $7 million donation from Hornets owner Michael Jordan to Freedom Drive area residents this week. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Jordan remained at No. 4 on the list, as his net worth rose to $1.7 billion, a $400 million increase from 2017, according to Forbes.

Jordan’s net worth increase came from “his sneaker fortune and a 90 percent stake in the increasingly valuable Charlotte Hornets,” Forbes reported Tuesday. He has an estimated $800 million stake in the team, according to the magazine.

“Star Wars” creator George Lucas topped this year’s list with a net worth of $5.4 billion, according to Forbes, followed by fellow filmmaker Steven Spielberg at $3.7 billion and media executive, talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey at $2.8 billion.

In December 2017, Forbes named Jordan the world’s highest paid athlete of all time.

Jordan played three seasons at the University of North Carolina before his 15-year NBA Hall of Fame career, predominantly with the Chicago Bulls.

He is a six-time NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP, a five-time NBA MVP and 14-time NBA All-Star.

He became part-owner and head of basketball operations for the Charlotte Bobcats in 2006 and bought a controlling interest in 2010.

Jordan also is well known for his philanthropy. For instance, he donated $2 million to Hurricane Florence relief efforts, $7 million to build health clinics in poor areas of Charlotte and $1 million each to two organizations working to build trust between blacks and police.