What Kemba Walker said on impending free agency

By Rick Bonnell

December 08, 2018 01:28 PM

When addressing free agency in September, Kemba Walker said he wants to stay in Charlotte and help build an NBA winner.
When addressing free agency in September, Kemba Walker said he wants to stay in Charlotte and help build an NBA winner.
Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker addressed his free agency in July during a news conference the day before training camp began in late September. He said this was the only time this season he would take questions on the subject. His key comments:

On whether free agency would affect his play this season:

“I feel like as long as I play like I’m capable of playing, and lead like I’m capable of leading, I think I’ll be here. I’m confident I’ll be here and they’ll do the right thing.”

On whether free agency could be a distraction this season:

“You can’t base it off one year. I’ve been playing great basketball over the last couple of years. I honestly don’t think about it anymore. I’m confident in my game, confident in myself.”

On whether he expects to stay a Hornet:

“I believe so. I’ve just got the feeling. I’ve been saying this is where I want to be, the place I love. I’m just really confident I’ll be there. I believe they will figure it out.”

On whether he’s confident Hornets management will acquire the talent to be a winning team:

“I think they will get some guys. This is where I want to be. I don’t want to be anywhere else. You see guys wanting to leave teams. I don’t want to do that. I want to help create something special here in Charlotte. Something that we’ve never had here. I want to create some consistency here in Charlotte.”

