What Kemba Walker said on impending free agency

Charlotte Hornets star Kemba Walker addressed his free agency in July during a news conference the day before training camp began in late September. He said this was the only time this season he would take questions on the subject. His key comments:
On whether free agency would affect his play this season:
“I feel like as long as I play like I’m capable of playing, and lead like I’m capable of leading, I think I’ll be here. I’m confident I’ll be here and they’ll do the right thing.”
On whether free agency could be a distraction this season:
“You can’t base it off one year. I’ve been playing great basketball over the last couple of years. I honestly don’t think about it anymore. I’m confident in my game, confident in myself.”
On whether he expects to stay a Hornet:
“I believe so. I’ve just got the feeling. I’ve been saying this is where I want to be, the place I love. I’m just really confident I’ll be there. I believe they will figure it out.”
On whether he’s confident Hornets management will acquire the talent to be a winning team:
“I think they will get some guys. This is where I want to be. I don’t want to be anywhere else. You see guys wanting to leave teams. I don’t want to do that. I want to help create something special here in Charlotte. Something that we’ve never had here. I want to create some consistency here in Charlotte.”
