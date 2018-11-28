Charlotte Hornets force 19 turnovers, put away Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are accommodating enough to beat themselves if you give them that chance.
Wednesday the Hawks committed 19 turnovers, which helped the Hornets to a 108-94 victory at Spectrum Center four nights after the Hornets fell to these same Hawks, who are 5-17.
Jeremy Lamb scored 22 for the Hornets, compensating for an uncommonly off shooting night by Kemba Walker (19 points). Walker finished 1-of-6 from 3-point range and 6-of-19 overall.
The Hornets improved to 11-10. Center Cody Zeller had a season-high 19 points.
The Hawks got 18 points from rookie point guard Trae Young. Atlanta shot just 34 percent from the field.
The Hornets overcame so bad overall shooting from 3, making just four of 20 attempts from the arc.
Three who mattered
Kemba Walker: On a night when his jump shot wasn’t falling, he relied on trips to the foul line.
Cody Zeller: Beyond having a season high in points, he was more active defensively around the rim than he was Sunday against the Hawks.
Frank Kaminsky: He scored eight points off the bench early when the Hornets were hurting for any sort of offense.
Observations
▪ Best indication Hornets coach James Borrego wasn’t happy with his starters at the outset of this game: Borrego used 11 players in the first 13 minutes.
▪ Ex-Hornet Jeremy Lin, now with the Hawks, was out with a sprained left ankle. That opened up playing time for DeAndre Bembry, who grew up in Charlotte.
▪ What is it about the Hawks’ effect on Walker? After a 7-of-23 shooting night in Atlanta Sunday, he was 2-of-9 in the first half Wednesday.
▪ The Hornets lost guard Malik Monk to a quad contusion. He played only eight minutes as a result.
Worth mentioning
▪ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist picked up three fouls in his first three minutes Wednesday, and sat out the rest of the first half.
▪ With all Hornets healthy, center Bismack Biyombo was inactive. This was the sixth consecutive game he has not played.
▪ Two more games in this home stand, Friday against the Utah Jazz and Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. The only other home game this season agaiinst the Western Conference was a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
They said it
“I don’t remember Jeremy Lamb this aggressive attacking the rim...He’s one of our top guys as we track that number.” – Hornets coach James Borrego on Lamb’s hot streak (six of seven games with 18 or more points entering this Hawks game).
“I’ve got a very focused group right now that is learning ways how to hold themselves accountable.” – Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce .
Report card
C OFFENSE: The slogged through a game when the 3-point shooting was generally dreadful.
B DEFENSE: Nice job of minimizing Hawks free throws. Also, the Hornets general cleaned up against the straight-line drives the Hawks scored off of so often Sunday.
B COACHING: The decision to stick with Kaminsky as backup center has gone well so far.
